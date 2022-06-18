Platinum Jubilee Stakes 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Royal Ascot in US

Horse racers compete for the Platinum Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, June 18, at the Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England.

In the US, the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (11:20 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, with coverage of other races at Royal Ascot starting at 9 a.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Stakes:

Platinum Jubilee Stakes 2022 Preview

A nearly full house of fans returns for the Platinum Jubilee Stakes on Saturday in Ascot, England. The race hasn’t had a capacity crowd since before COVID-19.

The Platinum Jubilee Stakes is part of the Royal Ascot, a horse racing meet that consists of 35 races. The Platinum Jubliee Stakes is a Group 1 race.

Campanelle seeks a “Royal Ascot hat-trick” according to RacingTV.com. the horse won the Queen Mary in 2020 and Commonwealth Cup in 2021.

“To have any winner at Royal Ascot is something, but if she were to win for a third time there it would be phenomenal. We are so excited for that,” Campanelle trainer Wesley Ward said via Paulick Report.

“She’s coming here after a strong performance on her comeback at Keeneland, and if you watch that race what she did was pretty impressive,” Ward added. “Six furlongs is her perfect distance and she loves Ascot. She’ll take to any surface, and that’s a big plus for her too.”

Campanelle will compete with 20-plus other horses in the field for the Platinum Jubilee Stakes crown. Nature Strip notably will not race after originally being in the field.

“I think there was a fair bit of pressure on the boss to get him to run, but he said he’s done his job, let’s get him quarantined, get him home and get him ready for The Everest,” Nature Strip owner Rod Lyons told Racing.com via The Sydney Morning Herald.

Nature Strip stable neighbor Home Affairs could make a run for the title according to the Guardian’s Greg Wood.

“Home Affairs is very good over 1,200 metres, provided he settles, and we have done a lot of work with him on that,” Chris Waller said via RacingPost.com on June 10. “Home Affairs trainer I loved his jumpout at Flemington before getting on the plane – he relaxed very quickly, which is what he will have to do to win.”

“If there are other horses who want to go quick, we’ll let them,” Waller added. Both Nature Strip and Home Affairs only need to replicate their Australian form to be capable of fighting out the finish with the best in the world. That’s all we’re concentrating on.”

Horses and Jockeys in the Field

A Case Of You, Ronan Whelan

Artorius, Jamie Spencer

Creative Force, William Buick

Diligent Harry, Adam Kirby

Dragon Symbol, David Egan

Emaraaty Ana, Andrea Atzeni

Garrus, Ryan Moore

Glen Shiel, Hollie Doyle

Great Ambassador, Richard Kingscote

Grenadier Guards, Cristian Demuro

Gustavus Weston, Gary Carroll

Happy Power, TBC

King’s Lynn, David Probert

Kinross, Frankie Dettori

Minzaal, Jim Crowley

Naval Crown, James Doyle

Run To Freedom, Dane O’Neill

Alcohol Free, Rob Hornby

Campanelle, Irad Ortiz

Double Or Bubble, Jack Mitchell

Happy Romance, Sean Levey

Home Affairs, James McDonald

Highfield Princess, Jason Hart

Sacred, Tom Marquand

Umm Kulthumm, Colin Keane

Vadream, Danny Tudhope

Ventura Diamond, Joe Fanning