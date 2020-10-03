How to Watch Preakness Stakes on Roku, Firestick or Other Device

Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course will hold the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

The Preakness will run at about 5:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET).

If you don’t have cable and you’re looking to watch the race on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device, here’s how to do so for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 105-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preakness Stakes 2020 Horses & Post Positions

1. Excession 2. Mr. Big News 3. Art Collector 4. Swiss Skydiver 5. Thousand Words 6. Jesus’ Team 7. NY Traffic 8. Max Player 9. Authentic 10. Pneumatic 11. LiveYourBeastLife

Preakness Stakes 2020 Preview

Trainer Bob Baffert will have two chances at a record eighth Preakness victory on Saturday: Kentucky Derby winner Authentic, the morning-line favorite at 9-5, and Thousand Words, who has 6-1 odds and hasn’t raced since his wire-to-wire victory in the Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar on Aug. 1.

The Hall of Fame trainer has brought the Kentucky Derby winner to the Preakness five times, claiming as many victories.

“The reason I’ve won it so many times is I’ve always had the best horse,” Baffert said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “That’s why I won. I’ve won the Derby with the best horse and I’ve lost the Derby with the best horse. I think about the losses more, the ones that got away from me. The Preaknesses have never gotten away when I’m here with the best horse.”

Baffert presently shares the record for Preakness victories with R. Wyndham Walden, who claimed his seventh with Refund in 1888.

To take sole position of the record, Authentic or Thousand Words will have to overcome a field of 11 from. Authentic will run from the No. 9 position, and Thousand Words will take No. 5.

“I’d rather be 9 than 1 or 11,” Baffert said, according to BloodHorse. “It really doesn’t matter as long as he breaks OK.”

The Thomas Drury Jr.-trained Art Collector, undefeated in four starts in 2020, has the second-best morning-line odds at 5-2. He’ll race from No. 3.

Swiss Skydiver, trained by Kenny McPeek and racing out of No. 4, will look to become the sixth filly to win the Preakness, carrying 6-1 odds. She finished second to Art Collector at the Blue Grass Stakes this year, and has since won the Alabama Stakes and placed second in the Kentucky Oaks.

“She likes to run, she likes to train and she likes to eat,” McPeek said, according to The Baltimore Sun. “Usually, racehorses, when they’re feeling some fatigue, will back out of the feed tub. But she’s been very consistent. She’s kind of a throwback horse and all year, she’s kept taking us to the next race to the next race to the next race. She loves what she does.”