How to Watch Puppy Bowl 2021 Without Cable

For the 17th year in a row, Animal Planet is bringing you the cutest tough guys on the turf with the annual Puppy Bowl. Puppy Bowl XVII premieres Sunday, February 7 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. Animal Planet is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Puppy Bowl 2021 Preview

With an assist from stars Kristen Bell, Valerie Bertinelli, Duff Goldman and Boys World, Puppy Bowl XVII kicks off Sunday, February 7 with Dan Schachner celebrating his 10th year as the Puppy Bowl “rufferee.”

The three-hour pet extravaganza features Team Ruff and Team Fluff going “paw to paw” to win the Chewy Lombarky Trophy in a brand-new venue that’s bigger and better than ever before.

The press release teases:

Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the incredible shelters and rescues, as well as their staffers, who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their loving homes. In years past, Puppy Bowl is 16 for 16 with the adoption rate at 100 percent as all puppies and kittens featured in Puppy Bowl to date have found their forever homes with loving families. And even though this past year has been different from year’s past, one thing is for certain – there will be a Puppy Bowl – and discovery+ and Animal Planet continue this annual tradition to highlight these special puppy players and kittens so that they can finally find the place they are meant to call ‘home.’ This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern States are enlisted to bring 70 incredible adoptable puppy players out for Puppy Bowl to sport their TEAM RUFF ‘Tail Mary Tangerine’ and TEAM FLUFF ‘Bark Blue’ bandana colors. What genetic traits are these pups bringing to the game? With the Wisdom Panel dog DNA test, we’ll find out what’s beyond those big puppy dog eyes and how each dog’s breed mix might give them an advantage on the field. We’ll see their skills playout in the brand-new GEICO Stadium, where these adoptable players have even more room to rumble and fumble! Fan-favorite elements, including slow-motion replays, nose-to-nose action from the famous water bowl cam, and aerial shots of the field from the brand-new TEMPTATIONS™ Sky Box are all back this year, along with epic drone shots of puppy players across the arena that bring audiences as close as possible to all the game-play action. The Home Depot goal post nets serve as the backdrop to every touchdown and field goal as audiences have a front row seat view through lens of the cameras in the Chewy end zone pylons. Joining this year as Puppy Bowl XVII announcers are ESPN’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and SportsCenter host Sage Steele who will be providing puppy analysis throughout the game!

The festivities kick off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with the pre-game show that features correspondents “Rodt Weiler, James Hound and Sheena Inuand” doing field reports while “Brittany Spaniel and Herman Shepard pump up the crowd with pup insights on the furry matchups before the big game.”