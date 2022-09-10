How to Watch Raiders Game Without Cable

Josh McDaniels didn’t make the grade during his first head coaching job with the Denver Broncos in 2009, but things should go better with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver and Black have armed McDaniels with some premium talent on both sides of the ball, notably wide receiver Davante Adams and edge-rusher Chandler Jones.

Putting Adams into the mix with quarterback Derek Carr, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller is a blessing for former New England Patriots offensive coordinator McDaniels. The mix of superior scheming and personnel can make these Raiders competitive in an ultra-tough AFC West division loaded with some of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks.

If you don't have cable and you live in the Raiders market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video).

That's the best option if you're cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers.

If You Live in the Raiders Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Season Preview

McDaniels went 8-8 with the Broncos after starting 6-0 and was fired 12 games into the 2010 season. A return to New England saw McDaniels win three more Super Bowl rings, but those came his way while working with Tom Brady as his quarterback and having Bill Belichick looking over his shoulder to check every gameplan.

Those things mean McDaniels has a lot to prove in Vegas. Fortunately, he also has a lot of star names to work with who will help ease the pressure.

Derek Carr is a highly competent passer who is reunited with college teammate Adams, perhaps the best route-runner in the game. It gets better when you add in a roving tight end as prodigious as Waller, along with Renfrow, who broke out with 103 receptions last season.

Best Fantasy Option: Davante Adams

Sometimes the obvious choice is the best and that’s the case here, with Adams a must for fantasy owners. No wideout wins as cleanly out of his release as often as Adams, who topped 100 catches in each of the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams is already a star, but now he gets to work with a quarterback he knows well from when he and Carr forged a prolific connection at Fresno State:

Davante Adams and Derek Carr played 2 seasons together at Fresno State (2012-2013) In that span: – Adams led the FBS in receptions, rec yards and rec TD

– Carr led the FBS in pass yards and pass TD

– The Bulldogs won the inaugural Mountain West Championship Game#Reunited pic.twitter.com/NegfMeOinQ — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 17, 2022

It’s safe to bet that rapport is still there, while it’s also reasonable to argue Adams is surrounded by a better supporting cast than he had in Green Bay. He rarely had another credible receiver capable of taking coverage away from him with the Packers, but Waller and Renfrow both fit that description.

Rookie to Watch: Dylan Parham

The Raiders didn’t have a first-round pick thanks to the trade for Adams, but Parham is intriguing as the top name in the team’s 2022 rookie class. He wasn’t taken off the board until the third round and Parham isn’t listed among the starters on the Raiders’ initial depth chart, but the former Memphis standout should see the field in his first year.

Parham can slot in at either guard spot and thrived protecting quarterbacks in 2021 when he “didn’t allow a sack over 545 pass-protection snaps,” per Raiders.com. Carr is going to value a pass-protector this efficient after the signal-caller was sacked 40 times last season.

Offensive line used to be a Raiders strength and it needs to be again in a division with edge-rushers as disruptive as Frank Clark, Khalil Mack and Randy Gregory.

Best Newcomer: Chandler Jones

It would be easy to put Adams in this spot as well, but Jones could ultimately prove more important as the season progresses. The 32-year-old is still a double-digit sack specialist off the edge and knows McDaniels well from their days with the Pats.

Jones logged 10.5 sacks last season with the Arizona Cardinals, including five against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1:

Adding Jones means the Raiders can field a formidable bookend tandem with high-motor pass-rusher Maxx Crosby. They will both be needed to deal with games against Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert.

Key Returning Veteran: Darren Waller

Waller wants a new contract and there was some fear he was holding out during training camp. Those fears were dispelled when Waller returned and announced he’d dropped his representation by Klutch Sports, according to Levi Damien of Raiders Wire.

The two-time 1,000-yard receiver is now repped by Drew Rosenhaus and the tight end’s return is a major boost for McDaniels’ offense. Teams won’t be able to double Adams freely with Waller on the field, while any coverage the latter draws will only create more favorable matchups for Renfrow.

It’s a formula for a lot of points for a Raiders team that will be disappointed with anything less than a return to the postseason.