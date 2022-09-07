How to Watch Rams Games Streaming Live Without Cable

After breaking through for the NFL’s ultimate prize last year, the Los Angeles Rams enter 2022 with aspirations of being the first back-to-back Super Bowl champs in nearly two decades.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Rams market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Rams games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Rams Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rams games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Rams games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Rams games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Rams games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Rams games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Rams Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Rams games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Rams games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Rams games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Rams games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Los Angeles Rams 2022 Season Preview

With Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald back, the Los Angeles Rams look poised for another Super Bowl run.

Stafford quarterbacks one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses with star receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford and Kupp developed quick chemistry last season, and Kupp had a monster regular season followed by a Super Bowl MVP performance.

Donald leads one of the fiercest defenses in the league. He gave quarterbacks and opposing offensive linemen trouble all season in 2021 followed by key stops to thwart a Cincinnati comeback in the Super Bowl.

Cooper Kupp more days til LA Rams football pic.twitter.com/n4qWPCi9u9 — 𝕰 #RunItBack (@BlueCr0cs) August 29, 2022

On offense, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also came aboard last season and made a difference, but he could still re-sign with the team. Beckham also remains out of football due to a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.

For now, the Rams have Allen Robinson at receiver. He came over from Chicago after a solid career with the Bears.

Many things make Donald so dangerous. What does it in particular is his technique learned from martial arts according Ryan Harris.

Los Angeles’ defense looks tough again despite the departure of Von Miller — a star linebacker who joined the team midseason in 2021 and aided the title run. The Rams added defensive talent in Bobby Wagner from Seattle during the offseason.

The Rams look to do some thing no team has done in two decades — win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Offense

Stafford and Kupp keep continuity from the Super Bowl, but the addition of wide receiver Allen Robinson II will make the passing game all the more dangerous. The Rams also have Van Jefferson again plus tight end Tyler Higbee.

Rams running back Cam Akers returns healthy after missing time due to an Achilles tendon injury last season. Akers could have more responsibility this season with Sony Michel gone. Second-string running back Darrell Henderson Jr. could step up after 688 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Darrell Henderson had 114 rushing yards and a TD against Buffalo in 2020. I’m excited to see Henderson back out there with Cam Akers and rookie Kyren Williams, as they spearhead this running attack. Henderson is in a contract year in 2022 pic.twitter.com/9uTw22opUf — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) September 6, 2022

The offensive line returns plenty of experience, but left tackle Joe Noteboom will need to step up for the retired Andrew Whitworth. Los Angeles also lost right guard Austin Corbett in free agency and then lost rookie Logan Bruss to injury. Coleman Shelton, who has two career starts, will step into that role.

Defense

While the Rams have Donald, the defense will have to adapt without linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Darious Williams — both key contributors in the Super Bowl run.

New linebacker Bobby Wagner, signed from Seattle, and Justin Hollins will alleviate Miller’s departure. The Rams’ secondary got a boost with the addition of cornerback Troy Hill, which could help alleviate Williams’ departure.

Special Teams

Matt Gay could make clutch kicks for the Rams again, and adding punter Riley Dixon could help the field position game. Brandon Powell became the team’s new punt and kick returner after the team released longtime returner Johnny Hekker.