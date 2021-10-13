How to Watch New York Rangers Games Without Cable

The new-look New York Rangers will look for a deep playoff run this season after four-straight years of missing the playoffs.

In 2021-22, most Rangers games will be televised in local markets on MSG or MSG+, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on MSG or MSG+), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Rangers market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Rangers game live online without cable in 2021-22:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Rangers Market

Note: A couple Rangers games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following options are for how to watch all other in-market games:

You can watch a live stream of MSG (local markets), MSG+ (local markets), ESPN, NHL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels (TNT not included) on FuboTV. MSG, MSG+ and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NHL Network can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

The base channel package and any add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rangers games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, MSG (local markets) and MSG+ (local markets) are in “Choice” and up, and NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and up.

This is the only streaming service with all of MSG, MSG+, ESPN, TNT and NHL Network:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Rangers games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If You’re out of the Rangers Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season and is a must-have for any NHL fan in the United States:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every out-of-market Rangers game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Rangers 2021-22 Season Preview

Something had to change, and that’s what the New York Rangers did going into this season amid a four-year playoff drought.

Last year’s team went 27-23-6 and missed the postseason, and that winning record only netted a mid-first round draft pick. The Rangers went of the overhaul this offseason with a the new head coach and shaking up the roster to take a shot at the postseason.

Gerard Gallant took the helm for the Rangers as the head coach, taking the place of David Quinn. Gallant last coached the Vegas Golden Knights from 2017 to 2020.

New York parted ways with Brendan Smith, Brett Howden, Colin Blackwell, Pavel Buchnevich, Phillip Di Giuseppe, and Tony DeAngelo. The Rangers meanwhile acquired players from the last three Stanley Cup champions and a Western Conference juggernaut. Overall, the Rangers should become a more physical team with the additions according to NHL.com’s Dan Rosen.

“I don’t think it’s about showing it to other people as much (as it is about showing it) to ourselves, that we want to play the right way and go north,” Rangers left wing Chris Kreider said according to the New York Post’s Mollie Walker. “You can’t not play physical in this league, especially as the season drags on, getting to those meaningful games.”

Right wing Barclay Goodrow, who came in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Goodrow tallied 20 points and had a 16 plus-minus score last season for the Lightning.

Left wing Sammy Blais posted 15 points in 36 games last season for the St. Louis Blues. He played in 32 games for the Blues during the team’s Stanley Cup championship season in 2018-2019.

Ryan Reaves had five points for the Golden Knights in 37 games last season, but he is two seasons removed from a 20-point campaign with the Knights. The veteran right wing also played for the Knights when they reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017-2018.

Other additions include left wing Dryden Hunt and defensemen Jarred Tinordi and Patrick Nemeth.

New York has promising young forward talent in Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, both of whom were top two draft picks by the Rangers in 2020 and 2019 respectively. Lafreniere had 21 points in 56 games last season, and Kakko tallied 17 points in 48 games.

New York will look for a strong season from goalie Igor Shesterkin. He had a .916 save percentage, a 2.62 goals allowed average, and a 16-14-0 record last season.