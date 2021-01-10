How to Watch Ravens vs Titans on ESPN Plus

The Baltimore Ravens get a chance at playoff revenge as they take on the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans on Sunday in an NFL Wild Card Matchup.

The game (1:05 p.m. ET start time) will have several special broadcasts, including Between the Lines on ESPN+.

The Between the Lines stream will feature Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears, among other guests. The broadcast will include “analysis, analytics and odds discussion … presented in a more casual, conversational format than a traditional telecast.”

Ravens vs Titans Preview

The Baltimore Ravens have a chance to erase the sting of last year’s playoff loss to the Titans as they face off on Sunday in a Wild Card matchup. That being said, head coach Jim Harbaugh says that game — a 28-12 loss the Tennesse in the Divisional Round — has little beating on this matchup.

“I think we’re just focusing on the game,” Harbaugh said. “Previous games have little bearing. We’ve played them many times over the years. We were on the bus ride back and Eric (DeCosta) and Ozzie (Newsome) were talking about 2000, 2003, 2006, 2008, there’s been a lot of games over the years. It’s got some history, the rivalry does, sure. But what impact does any of that have on the next game?”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has an MVP under his belt, but wants to erase the narrative that he can’t produce in the postseason. Jackson is 0-2 in the playoffs in his career.

“Definitely trying to erase that narrative right there,” Jackson said Wednesday. “That’s the No. 1 [goal] right there on my mind.

“It’s win or go home right now,” Jackson said. “I don’t really care what people got to say. I’ve only been to the playoffs twice in my young career. Other people have been in the league forever and haven’t been to the playoffs at all. It is what it is.”

Jackson passed for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns this season, and he added 1,005 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.

“Just focus on the task at hand,” Jackson said when asked about his biggest takeaways from his playoff experience. “When you get in there, just take your time because things are going to happen the way it should. Don’t try to make things happen right away. Just take your time. I feel like that’s what I did a little bit sometimes throughout the games, just trying to do too much instead of taking my time.”

The Titans earned their playoff berth — and the AFC South crown — with a thrilling Week 17 victory against the Houston Texans. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel knows that he hash is hands full against the Ravens, who have by far the best rushing offense in the NFL. Baltimore averages 191.9 on the ground per game.

“They’ll throw a lot of different personnel groups at you,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in November. “They’ll have some gameplan things that they feel like give them a chance to win. They’re aggressive when they’re ahead. They’re really going to keep the pressure on you and blitz you.”

Injury Report

Ravens: QUESTIONABLE: G Ben Bredeson (knee), T D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), C Patrick Mekari (back), OLB Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), WR Willie Snead IV (ankle)

Titans: No players listed.

Odds

Line: Baltimore -3

Total: 54.5