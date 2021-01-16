How to Watch Ravens vs Bills Without Cable

Two of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks take center stage in this one when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (12-5) take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (14-3).

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Bills online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets, including every NFL city) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bills live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets, including every NFL city) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bills live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Ravens vs Bills live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Ravens vs Bills Preview

The Bills are coming off a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round. The Colts gave them everything they could handle, but ultimately, a strong offensive performance carried the Bills through. Josh Allen went 26-35 for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and he also had 11 carries for 54 yards and a score. The NFL’s leading receiver, Stefon Diggs, also had a monster game, catching six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

One of the more interesting matchups in this game is going to be the Ravens No. 2 rated third-down defense against the Bills’ No. 3 ranked third-down offense. Per PennLive.com, the Ravens held opponents to a 34 percent conversion rate, while the Bills were successful on 49.7 percent of their third-down tries.

On defense, Buffalo gave up 472 yards to Philip Rivers and company last weekend, so facing a mobile quarterback like Jackson is a legitimate concern.

“With this guy you can try to blitz guys at him, you can sit back and cover, it doesn’t matter. Any scheme that you throw at him, he’s able to maybe make one guy miss and take it to the house,” Bills safety Micah Hyde told USA Today, in reference to Jackson.

The Ravens and their talented young quarterback advanced to the Divisional Round after a 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Jackson had a so-so day through the air, going 17-24 for 179 yards and an interception. The All-Pro quarterback had 136 yards on the ground, though, averaging 8.5 yards a carry while adding to his highlight reel with a 48-yard touchdown scamper. Baltimore had 236 rushing yards in the win, and it relied heavily on its defense, which did not disappoint.

The Ravens held the NFL’s leading rusher, Derek Henry, to 40 yards on 18 carries (that’s 2.2 yards per carry), but it’s the secondary that will be challenged in this one, with the likes of Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis standing in the way.

For his part, Jackson says he’s just trying to keep an even keel heading into the game. “We know how it feels to be hyped up and we know how it feels to be at your lowest point,” Jackson said. “We’re focused on Buffalo and we’re not trying to let the outside noise or anything like that distract us.”

These two teams last met in December of 2019, and the Ravens won, 24-17 in Buffalo.