How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey in US

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano face off in a one-off tie at the Vallecas Stadium on Wednesday in Copa Del Rey action.

Rayo vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona has won four straight league matches — all away from home — with the lone recent blemish on their resume coming against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup.

Some good news for Barcelona is that Lionel Messi will be back in the lineup after missing the past two games following a suspension for the first red card of his club career.

“He’s fresh and isn’t feeling any ailments,” manager Ronald Koeman said Tuesday. “To win things we need Messi to be in good shape and playing at the level that he can play. He is excited to play. He is the kind of player who wants to play in every match. We will look at our opponent and tomorrow we will know exactly who will be in the starting 11.”

Before the game, Barcelona found itself in the headlines for the financial burden they are bearing. It was revealed by the club’s annual report that the team is $1.5 billion in debt.

“A lot of it is due to COVID, there are no fans in the stadiums and we suffer from that more than most other teams,” Koeman said. “That is something that had a big influence on the economic situation of the club. A lot of the big teams have those problems, not just here. I’ve seen the players focused, ready to work hard. I haven’t seen players worried about this issue.”

Rayo is coming off a 3-1 loss to Mallorca but were unbeaten in their previous eight prior.

“Both of us are going to try to dominate through possession,” manager Andoni Iraola said. “We are both playing quite high and we are going to try to do it in the opposite field. Considering the numbers there will not be excessive goals, but then you do not know where the games are going to break. It will be difficult to generate because nobody has done it.”

Barcelona is a hefty -350 favorite to win, with Rayo coming in at +1,000 to win the game. The total is set at three goals.

INJURY REPORT

Barcelona: Sergiño Dest, Ansu Fati, Gerard Piqué, Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto (out)

Rayo Vallecano: José Ángel Pozo, Emiliano Velázquez, Leonardo Ulloa, Alberto García, Miguel Ángel Morro (out), Martín Pascual, Luca Zidane, Antoñín (doubtful)