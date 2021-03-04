How to Watch The Real World New York Reunion Online

In The Real World Homecoming: New York, the very first cast of the Real World will return to the same loft 29 years later for a revival of the popular reality show on the new streaming service Paramount+.

Starting on Thursday, March 4, viewers can watch The Real World Homecoming: New York on Paramount+.

‘The Real World Homecoming: New York’ Preview

The Real World Homecoming: New York | Official Trailer | Paramount+Almost 30 years later, the original "seven strangers" that paved the way for modern reality TV are moving back into the New York loft where it all began. Viewers will be reunited with the cast from the very first season of The Real World in a brand new multi-episode docu-series to find out, once again,… 2021-02-26T18:59:00Z

Get all your best ’90s fashions ready for this trip back in time to the granddaddy of reality TV, The Real World. The first season debuted in May 1992 and launched dozens of sequel seasons, spinoffs, and imitators. Now Paramount+ has gathered the original cast together for a reunion show.

“The Real World is credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS and religion,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement. “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch.”

This multi-episode docuseries will “revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate.” Returning cast members include Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell, who will gather together “find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real.”

Interestingly, Nies will not actually be in the loft with his co-stars for this reunion, the New York Times reported recently. He told the newspaper he was in a New York hotel room and participated on the show via video chats. When asked why, he said, “I’m not sure how much I can get into that right now … [the separation was] definitely not by my choice, but I accepted the outcome — more will be revealed in the future.”

The cast also revealed to the paper that when they all received the text messages asking them to film the reunion, everyone thought it was a joke. But, as they have become close friends and stayed in constant contact over the years, they quickly realized they all received the same text and they agreed as a group to participate.

The Real World drops Thursday, March 4 on Paramount+.