Where to Watch Indiana State vs Saint Louis Basketball

The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) will host the Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) at Chaifetz Arena on Tuesday night.

Indiana State vs Saint Louis Preview

The Billikins are undefeated against Division I play this season, with their last win coming on December 8 against Central Arkansas. Saint Louis earned an 88-65 win with the help of a well-rounded attack featuring four players scoring in double figures. Guard Gibson Jimerson led the way for the Billikins as he has much of the season, scoring 22 points, while Jordan Goodwin notched a double-double, adding 15 points and 11 rebounds.

‘I didn’t think we played particularly well,” Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said. “I thought we didn’t get off to the kind of start we had been. We were very sluggish from the beginning. We took a lot of tough shots early. But we had enough runs to get the score where we needed it. It’s always better to win and learn.”

One thing Ford was pleased with? His team’s stingy defense, which had 16 steals and 27 turnovers in the win over Central Arkansas. “We want so many deflections and steals. We want to be aggressive defensively,” Ford added. “No question, we are trying to disrupt the other team. It’s something I was not happy with a lot, but we picked it up and our defense created offense. It’s something we need to be a part of our identity.”

Ford and company will be going up against an Indiana State squad that is fresh from an 80-68 loss to Purdue on Saturday. Guard Cooper Neese had 22 points, leading the way for the Sycamores. Indiana State shot just 41 percent in the loss, and they’ll need to do better against a tough Saint Louis team.

“They’re different, but they’re every bit the test Purdue was,” Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing said about Saint Louis this week, adding: “They both go inside [on offense]. SLU wants to play fast and they are very, very aggressive on the glass, even the guards. They’re gonna fight you.”

Still, the Sycamores’ coach says there’s plenty to like about his young team. “There’s a lot to be excited about,” Lansing said about his team and his hopes for the remainder of the season. “I love how the guys are preparing … I like how hard they’re working, and how positive they’ve stayed [through the pandemic uncertainty]. But we have to improve in a lot of areas.”