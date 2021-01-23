How to Watch Salt-N-Pepa Lifetime Movie Online Free

The latest Lifetime biopic is miniserise Salt-N-Pepa, premiering Saturday, January 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Preview

Salt-N-Pepa | Lifetime Movie | Official Trailer#SaltNPepa #LifetimeMovie "Salt-N-Pepa" details the journey of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip hop, after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact as one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip… 2021-01-20T11:49:24Z

According to the Lifetime press release, Salt-N-Pepa “follows the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project.”

It continues, “Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and experienced ground-breaking success with multiple Grammy wins, paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The miniseries will also feature their greatest hits like “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What a Man,” “Shoop,” and “Push It,” among others.

The movie stars GG Townson as Cheryl “Salt” James, Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton, Cleveland Berto as music producer “Hurby Azor,” Jermel Howard as rapper “Treach” and Monique Paul as “DJ Spinderella.”

Salt-N-Pepa talk about new Lifetime biopicCheryl James and Sandra Denton of the famed hip-hop group are opening up about their journey as musicians in their new biopic. READ MORE: https://gma.abc/3nI5ZbP Subscribe to GMA's YouTube page: https://bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 Visit GMA's homepage: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com Follow GMA: TikTok: tiktok.com/@gma Facebook:facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica Twitter: twitter.com/gma Instagram: instagram.com/goodmorningamerica Watch full episodes: abc.go.com/shows/good-morning-america hulu.tv/2YnifTH #GMA #SaltnPeppa #Shoop 2021-01-11T15:53:39Z

The film will be followed by the documentary Salt-N-Pepa Interview special hosted by Loni Love and featuring interviews with the women themselves, James and Denton. The press release for the special teases, “After 35 years, the reigning Queens of Hip Hop are still going strong. Salt-n-Pepa sit down for a fun and intimate discussion about what makes their iconic partnership work, how these two very different personalities find the delicate balance to keep it going, and how their pioneering style continues to influence the music world today. Hosted by Loni Love, the special is packed with never-before-heard stories about their lives and careers and share exclusive BTS footage, with a few surprises and special guests along the way!”

The Salt-N-Pepa biopic airs Saturday, January 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime, followed immediately by the interview special at 11 p.m. ET/PT.