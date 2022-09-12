How to Watch Seahawks Games Live Online Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks begin life without Russell Wilson when kicking off the new season on Monday, September 12.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Seahawks market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best option if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Seahawks games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Seahawks Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Seahawks games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Seahawks games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: NFL Network, which will have one Seahawks game in 2022, isn’t available on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Seahawks games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Seahawks games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Seahawks games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Seahawks Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Seahawks games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Seahawks games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Seahawks games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Seahawks games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Season Preview

After a decade of success Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks parted ways this offseason via a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Wilson produced the most successful quarterback career in franchise history with two Super Bowl appearances, but things didn’t work to stay in the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks hit rebuild mode with Wilson gone and the Legion of Boom defense days long past.

Seattle’s offense will sink or swim with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who hasn’t been a consistent starter in years. The Seahawks some talent on defense, which could help in this transitional period.

Playing in a tough NFC West Division could also help the Seahawks in landing a higher draft pick if the team fails to be .500 or better this season. The NFC West has the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and 2021 playoff teams in the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Offensive Outlook

What Smith can do with the offense is one of the biggest questions heading into the season.

Smith became a career backup after two seasons as a starter for the New York Jets in 2013 and 2014. He has a career record of 13-21 and a career completion percentage of 58.8%. In 45 games, he has tallied 6,917 yards and 34 touchdowns versus 37 interceptions.

He can run well with the ball. His career average of 4.4 yards per carry has been consistent throughout the seasons where has appeared in more than one game. He also has seven rushing touchdowns.

Seattle has leading rusher Rashaad Penny back after a 749-yard, 6-touchdown season last year. The Seahawks also have a talented receiver room in Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, and Dee Eskridge.

Tight end Noah Fant can be a productive tight end in the passing game. The Seahawks got him from Denver after he posted 68 catches for 670 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

Seattle will look to offensive linemen Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, Gabe Jackson, and Abraham Lucas to get the job done up front.

Defensive Outlook

The Seahawks added a quality defensive end in Shelby Harris from the Broncos. Al Woods and Poona Ford make up the rest of the defensive line for the Seahawks.

Seattle lost sack leader Carlos Dunlap but return Darrell Taylor, who had 6.5 sacks last year. Interception leader Quandre Diggs, who had five in 2021,anchors the secondary.

Special Teams Outlook

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers can be accurate, and punter Michael Dickson can help the field position game. Eskridge will return punts, and DeeJay Dallas will return kicks.