How to Watch ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Online Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, you can watch The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

For the first time ever, HISTORY is getting full access to one of the most secretive hotspots for paranormal and UFO-related activity in the world, Skinwalker Ranch. The new series, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, premieres Tuesday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

1. Philo TV Price: $20.00 Stream Now at Philo Pros: Cheapest Option Long-term

Free 7-Day Trial

72-Hour Rewind Feature Cons: $16 Plan Discontinued in May 2019

No Local or Sports Channels

Very Few News Channels Included Philo’s main 59-channel bundle is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial. Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch any of its channels live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app. If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days. Find more Philo TV information and reviews here. 2. FuboTV Price: $64.99 Stream Now at FuboTV Pros: 118+ Channels

Cloud DVR (250 Hours Worth)

3 Screens at Once Cons: No PBS

Most Live Streams 720p

No Turner Channels You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 118-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here: Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website. If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them. 3. Hulu Price: $64.99 Stream Hulu Now at Hulu Pros: No Hidden Fees

Good Selection of Live News Channels

Customizable with Premium Networks Cons: Highest Price

Live TV Not Included in Standard Hulu Streaming Plans

Only 2 Screens at a Time You can watch a live stream of 65+ TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial: Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch live via the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website. If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' Preview

The new hour-long HISTORY series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is getting unprecedented access to this infamous UFO hotspot. No one has ever been able to bring cameras onto the property until now.

The series will feature a team of scientists and experts conducting a thorough search of the over-500-acre property in Utah's Uinta Basin. They will be showing viewers never-be-seen footage of the ranch trying to find out the who, what and why behind more than 200 years of unexplained UFO and paranormal mysteries.

The press site teases, "Utilizing the latest in cutting edge technology from lasers and ground-penetrating radars to drone thermography, rockets and more, the team will apply hard science and make shocking discoveries while going further and risking more than anyone has done on the ranch before."

According to the series announcement, beginning in the 1950s, Skinwalker Ranch and the surrounding area started being referred to as "UFO alley." In 1996, billionaire and UFO enthusiast Robert Bigelow purchased the property and has been using it to conduct his own experiments on the ranch. Three years ago, the property was sold to an anonymous new owner. This mysterious new owner is leading the team on this new investigation and allowing TV cameras to document the whole thing.

The cast includes Thomas Winterton, the superintendent of Skinwalker Ranch, who oversees the property's maintenance, facilities and equipment; Jim Morse, the ranch manager who previously had top-secret clearance in the United States Air Force and served on the Military Advisory board for the state of Utah; Dr. Jim Segala, the chief scientist of the project who has over 30 years of experience in the scientific and engineering fields designing and building complex experimental systems; and Bryant "Dragon" Arnold, head of security who has been a trusted friend and advisor for over 25 years to the current unknown owner of Skinwalker Ranch.

The premiere episode is titled "Bad Things Happen When You Dig" and the description promises, "For more than 2 centuries, a ranch in Utah has been associated with strange and disturbing occurrences that defy physical reality; a team of dedicated scientists, researchers and experts is determined to solve the mystery and reveal the secrets."

The second episode, airing April 7, is titled "Night Visions," and its description reads, "Peril strikes during a daring investigation as the team embarks on their quest to understand what may lie beneath Skinwalker Ranch."

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch premieres Tuesday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HISTORY.

