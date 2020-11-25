Where to Watch Sam Houston State vs SMU Basketball 2020

The SMU Mustangs open their 2020-21 basketball season hosting the Sam Houston State Bearkats Wednesday in Dallas.

Sam Houston State vs SMU Preview

Sam Houston State finished its 2019 campaign with a mark of 18-13 (11-9, 4th in the Southland Conference), while SMU wound up with a 19-11 record (9-9, 7th in the AAC). The Mustangs averaged 72.9 points a game last season, while allowing 68.5. They shot just over 45 percent from the floor and 32 percent from three-point range.

SMU has, like many other teams, had to navigate the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic while trying to get the 2020 season underway.

Mustangs junior point guard Kendric Davis was dealt a significant blow this offseason when he tested positive for COVID-19, and Davis revealed a bit about his experience recently. “I had a headache, couldn’t smell, couldn’t really breathe,” Davis said. “It hurt in my lungs to breathe. It felt like something was up my nose. Not life-threatening, but it hurt to breathe.”

“I was like, ‘Man, COVID is like the flu. You’re sick. You just get better,'” Davis added. “But then once I caught it, I said, ‘Nah, this is way different than the flu.'”

Davis averaged 14.2 points per game last season, and his 6.7 assists led the conference, so he’ll be a key member of the team’s plan this season. Mustangs coach Tim Jankovich also noted he is expecting big things from Davis this year. “He’s a really hard worker, he puts in a lot of time away from practice,” Jankovich said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s really worked on some things that he was good at, but not great at. I see a much better player this year.”

SMU will also have last year’s leading scorer, Tyson Jolly, who averaged 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest, back.

As for the Bearkats, they’ll be led by guard Zach Nutall, who averaged 15.4 points a game last year. Sam Houston State averaged 78 points a game in 2019, and Bearkats head coach Jason Hooten said leading up to the season that the challenges are vast, as his team may have a more difficult slate of games to play this season than they did last.

“I know I may sound redundant, but it’s one of the toughest, if not the toughest, non-conference schedule we’ve ever put together,” Hooten said prior to the start of the season. “Three preseason Top 20 opponents, eight newcomers and a pandemic will give us plenty of early-season challenges, but we are excited and looking forward to this opportunity.”