Where to Watch South Alabama vs Louisiana Football

The No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (6-1) will host the South Alabama Jaguars (3-4) in a Sun Belt showdown Saturday.

South Alabama vs Louisiana Preview

There’s a lot on the line for LA-Lafayette in this one: A win will secure them a spot as the champs of the West in Sun Belt Conference, and a spot in the championship game. They’ll be going up against a Jaguars team that has dropped two in a row, most recently a 23-6 loss to No. 15 Coastal.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won two straight, most recently a 27-20 win over Arkansas State. Louisiana started off slow, failing to score at all in the first half, and head coach Billy Napier said after the team’s 27-point come from behind win that his team won’t be able to make that a habit.

“We want to try to stop doing that,” Napier said about falling behind early in games. “I told the offense yesterday, ‘Hey, how bout we have two 340-pound halves at some point this year?’ We’re still getting there.”

LA-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis had a so-so outing, going 17-29 for 244 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for a score, and echoed his coach’s sentiments after the game about the importance of starting fast, so it will be interesting to see what kind of energy Louisiana comes out of the gates with.

For Napier, it’s important that his team focus on their primary goal: “We’re just playing like we’ve still got something to prove. We still don’t have a Sun Belt championship here and that’s what we’re trying to get,” he said.

For their part, the Jaguars also have a unique opportunity in front of them, and head coach Steve Campbell reminded them of that fact this week: “I told the guys in the locker room that of the five teams in our division, only one has one conference loss and we play them next week,” Campbell said. “If we can go on the road and beat Louisiana, we’ll own the tiebreaker over them. We still control our own destiny.”

South Alabama is 3-4 overall, but 2-2 in the conference, while LA-Lafayette is 4-1 in the Sun Belt, so a Ragin’ Cajuns loss would shake things up quite a bit. Louisiana is 15.5 point favorites in this one, so it’ll take a solid effort on both sides of the ball from the Jaguars if they want to pull off the upset.