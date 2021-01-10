How to Watch South Carolina vs Kentucky Women’s Basketball Online

The No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) will head to Memorial Coliseum to face the No. 10 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) Sunday afternoon.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of South Carolina vs Kentucky online for free:

South Carolina vs Kentucky Preview

South Carolina has won four in a row, with its most recent win coming over Alabama. Destanni Henderson led the Gamecocks in scoring with 20 points, and she also had eight rebounds and five assists.

“She pushed tempo, and when she is playing fast and downhill she is a hard guard,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley told the Modesto Bee about Henderson. “I mean, there were times (tonight) when she is playing spectacular. … It was great to see her get it going.” Zia Cooke chipped in 18 points, and Victaria Saxton also added 15 points and six boards in the victory. The Gamecocks have won four straight after their lone loss to NC State, and while they haven’t exactly been blowing teams out of the water, they have an unforced chemistry that’s likely due to their bonds off the court.

“(Victaria) and Destanni are best friends,” Staley added. “Their personalities are very similar in that they’re unassuming, they don’t like all the fanfare, you know, but they get the job done.”

As for the Wildcats, they’re coming off a 77-60 loss to No. 8 ranked Texas A&M on Thursday. Guard Rhyne Howard led the way for Kentucky in a losing effort, scoring 22 points, while also leading the team with six rebounds and five assists. KeKe McKinney was the only other Wildcats player to score in double figures with 12 points.

“Just across the board; bench, starters, we did not play the game that we wanted to play. Not the showing that we want to have,” UK Coach Kyra Elzy said, per Kentucky.com. “It’s a long season. Tonight is a very rough night. Obviously we wanted to win, disappointed that we didn’t.”

Now, the Wildcats face another tough challenge in South Carolina, and Elzy will likely lean heavily on Howard, last year’s SEC Player of the Year.

“I’ve said it over and over and over again: She is the best player in the nation and she showed why,” Elzy told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. “Her ability to score is just uncanny. She has ice water in her veins, and she can score at all three levels. But what I think that people don’t appreciate about her as much is her ability to pass the basketball, her IQ, and she just does things so effortlessly that people don’t think she is playing hard all the time, but then you look at the stat sheet and she has eight assists, 10 rebounds, seven steals.”

Howard will need help with Staley’s group coming to town, as the Gamecocks are giving up just 57.5 points a game.