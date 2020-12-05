Where to Watch South Carolina vs Houston Basketball 2020

Houston looks to keep rolling after a 3-0 start as South Carolina comes to Fertitta Center for a matchup on Saturday.

South Carolina vs Houston Preview

Houston finds itself as a top 10 squad and are coming off their most impressive win of the young season — a 64-53 victory against No. 14 Texas Tech their last time out.

Guard Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars with 17.3 points per game on 47.4 percent shooting. Guard DeJon Jarreau is the team’s leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 rebounds per game and has also been a menace on defense with 2.3 steals per contest.

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson isn’t letting his team get ahead of themselves, however.

“Don’t ever make conclusions in November,” Sampson told reporters on this week. “It’s OK to make an observation, but don’t ever make a conclusion.

“I’ve had more than one team that was a 1-seed (in the NCAA Tournament),” he added. “I’ve had more than one team that was Top 10 in the nation. We’ve been Top 10 since we’ve been here. That’s really irrelevant. … The great thing about being Top 10 in the nation, what really that means is it’s great for our fans and it’s great for recruiting. That’s about it. It doesn’t change what I’m going to do in practice. It doesn’t mean we’re not going to work on rebounding. It doesn’t mean we’re not going to get in a stance and guard somebody. It doesn’t mean they’re not going to be disciplined in certain areas.”

South Carolina is out to a 1-1 start, winning their last game against Tulsa 69-58. The Gamecock’s leading scorer Jermaine Couisnard led the way, scoring 20 points. AJ Lawson added 17 points for South Carolina in the win. It was far from a pretty game, however. The teams combined for 48 turnovers — 24 apiece.

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin is excited for his team to get their biggest test of the season.

“The energy, the enthusiasm because we knew we didn’t play the way we practiced for whatever reason,” Martin said. “The guys were excited for the opportunity to get out there and compete. This team’s been a whole lot of fun to be around. We have a great opportunity Saturday.”

South Carolina is hoping it will have standout guard Seventh Woods available for the matchup. He’s been hampered by a knee injury.

“He’s been great, man. He’s added a dimension to our team and an energy and an athleticism and a stability that our team needs,” Martin said. “Obviously I want to see him practice because he’s an integral part to our team right now. We need him to maximize who we are.”

Houston is a 9.5-favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 140.5 points.