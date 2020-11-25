Where to Watch South Dakota vs Colorado Basketball

The Colorado Buffaloes will head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum Wednesday to take on the South Dakota Coyotes in their first game of what should be an interesting 2020-21 college basketball season.

South Dakota vs Colorado Preview

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle, who starts his 11th season with the team, says the Buffaloes have one goal this year: tournament play. The coronavirus pandemic cut the NCAA season short, and March Madness was canceled as a result, leaving Colorado, who finished the season with a 21-11 mark, out of luck. Thus, the tourney is still fresh on the coach’s mind.

“Not just getting to the NCAA Tournament, but advancing once we get there,” Boyle said when he was asked about the goals he has laid forth for his team this season. “That’s really the next step for this program and that’s something I’m focused on. I’d like that to start this year.”

“This is an NCAA Tournament team without a doubt,” Boyle continued. “I think McKinley Wright is one of the top point guards in all of college basketball and one of the best players in all of college basketball. I wouldn’t trade him for anybody. I said that when he was a freshman and I sure as heck am going to say it again when he’s a senior. He’s a special player.”

The Buffaloes will be led on offense by McKinley Wright IV, who averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists last year. D’Shawn Schwartz, center Dallas Walton, forward Evan Battey, guard Eli Parquet and senior Maddox Daniels also return, and should all play significant roles this season.

They’ll be facing a Coyotes squad that put up 79.6 points a game last year. After seeing the bulk of last year’s team graduate, including top scorer Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude and Ty Chisom will now lead the way for South Dakota.

The Coyotes, like many teams, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several players missing significant time this offseason.

“It’s not going to be smooth, and that’s the approach we have to take,” USD coach Todd Lee said. “I just want our guys to get better … We have a big learning curve, but we also have a big improvement curve … It is the least prepared I’ve ever felt for a season,” Lee added.

Still, the Coyotes feel like they have a great chance to surprise some people.

“We have a lot of guys who can do things that last year’s guys didn’t,” Umude said. “It shouldn’t be too hard as far as figuring out how to score. We just have to trust our system and trust our coaches.”