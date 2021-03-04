How to Watch SpongeBob Spinoff ‘Kamp Koral’ Online

For the first time ever, there’s a SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, a prequel that sees 10-year-old SpongeBob and his friends attend summer camp, is one of the release-day originals for the new streaming service Paramount+.

‘Kamp Koral’ Preview

From Nickelodeon comes the first-ever spinoff of popular children’s show SpongeBob Squarepants. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years takes viewers along on an adventure with 10-year-old SpongeBob Squarepants and his friends “during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral,” according to the Paramount+ press release.

It continues:

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

The first six episodes will be available to stream on March 4 on Paramount+. The rest of the 13-episode first season order will be released on the platform at later dates that are yet to be announced.

In an interview with Syfy Wire, star Bumpass said that the animation has changed so much since the show first premiered that it’s a “refreshing” change.

“It’s also more nuance in the characters’ expression and, of course, their textures as you mentioned. I’m seeing little subtleties of acting and delivery that we didn’t really have when it was 2D hand-drawn. It’s like seeing the characters again, even though we’ve done it for 20 years and it gives us a little more fleshing out of who these characters are and how they act.”

Co-star Fagerbakke added, “I always appreciate whenever the extremely creative people that write the storyboards have an opportunity to express their incredible creativity and their humor. There’s stuff they can do with CGI that is just really surprising and delightful. We’ve had ADR sessions on Kamp Koral where I just can’t stop laughing at what they’re doing with the characters’ expressions.”

Kamp Koral is out now on Paramount+.