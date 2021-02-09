How to Watch Suns Games Online Without Cable

With a strong young core bolstered by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns are looking to make some noise in a very competitive Western Conference and break a playoff drought that’s approaching a decade.

Suns games this year will be on either Fox Sports Arizona (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Suns games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Suns Channels Included: Fox Sports Arizona (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Arizona, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Arizona, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Suns game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Suns games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Suns Channels Included: Fox Sports Arizona (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Arizona, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Suns games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.