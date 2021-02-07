How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 on Amazon Prime

Watch Super Bowl on Amazon Prime

The biggest Sunday of the year has arrived as Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Super Bowl LV against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable and you’re looking to watch a live stream of the game online, you have many options to choose from.

One of the best ways is through the Amazon Prime CBS All Access channel. It’s an extremely simple way to watch your local CBS channel on the Prime Video app–which is available on more devices than other streaming services–and it comes with a free seven-day trial.

Here’s how everything you need to know about how to watch Super Bowl LV on Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel via various streaming devices:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV and go to the “Home” screen 3a) Scroll down to “Your Channels” and select CBS All Access 3b) Note that the CBS All Access Amazon Prime Channel is different from the CBS All Access app 4) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Prime Video channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Prime Video channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Prime Video” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Prime Video channel 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Note: The Prime Video app is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select the Amazon Prime Video app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Other Devices to Watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime

If you don’t have one of the above available devices, there are still plenty of other ways you can watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime.

The Amazon Prime Video app is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, various Smart TV’s (Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Vizio, Hisense, Philips, Sharp, JVC, TCL and others), iPhones, Android phones, iPads and Android tablets. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can find more information about Prime Video compatible devices here.

Super Bowl LV Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl have a chance to become the first repeat champion since the Patriots did it in Super Bowls 38 and 39 in 2004 and 2005.

“When you go to a Super Bowl and you go into the playoffs a lot, it’s hard to keep that team together,” said CBS analyst Bill Cowher. “The values of the players go up because they’re on winning teams, they’re in good systems.”

The Chiefs have assembled quite the offense with Patrick Mahomes at the helm and have been able to retain some of their crucial pieces, like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Head coach Andy Reid credits the team for an unselfish attitude and a culture that promotes winning from the top down.

“They’re an unselfish bunch that like to play, and they like to play together,” Reid said. “I think that’s one of our strengths as a football team, so it’s a great culture. It starts with Clark Hunt at the top there as our owner, and it just kind of filters on down.”

The Bucs are led into the Super Bowl by Tom Brady, who is already arguably the greatest QB of all-time and can only add to that case with yet another win — this time in different colors.

Brady moved to the Bucs this offseason after two decades with the Patriots and has looked rejuvenated. He passed for 40 touchdowns this season — his highest since 2007 — and led Tampa Bay to a 11-5 record.

“I think this ranks close to the very top, just because a lot of people wanted to pair his success with (Bill) Belichick and New England. A lot of people questioned if he could do it without Josh (McDaniels) and Bill,” Brady’s former Patriots teammate Willie McGinest told NFL.com. “The uncertainty of moving, being able to fit in, gel with other teammates, understanding the system. He was in New England for 20 years — that’s a lifetime for two careers. When you leave, there is a little uncertainty and you are nervous. The guys you’re playing with, will they work hard, will they buy in? Will it be the same?”

The Bucs also have another big name on their roster in Antonio Brown — a former All-Pro wide receiver that got into a slew of personal problems that nearly ended his NFL career.

“I’ve been through some things, but that’s life,” Brown said. “We all have a story. We all have to allow ourselves to grow for the betterment of ourselves. I’m just grateful for the journey.”

Injury Report

Buccaneers

TE Cameron Brate (back) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs

T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE