Tom Brady returns for his record 10th Super Bowl appearance, and his first representing the NFC when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Bucs on your Amazon Firestick or Fire TV:

How to Watch Super Bowl LV on Firestick or Fire TV

All of the following options include free trials for new subscribers, so if you’ve already used one of the services, just go on to the next option to watch the Super Bowl for free.

1) Sign up for free trial of FuboTV 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the FuboTV app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the FuboTV app, go to “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “FuboTV” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the FuboTV app 5) Select the FuboTV app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the FuboTV app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for FuboTV 8) Navigate the guide to find CBS and start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1a) Sign up for free trial of any AT&T TV channel package 1b) Note that all channel packages include CBS. “Choice” and above come with HBO Max and NBA TV for free 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the AT&T TV, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the AT&T TV app, go to “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “ATT TV” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the AT&T app 5) Select the AT&T app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the AT&T TV app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for AT&T TV 8) Navigate the guide to find CBS and start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV and go to the “Home” screen 3a) Scroll down to “Your Channels” and select CBS All Access 3b) Note that the CBS All Access Amazon Prime Channel is different from the CBS All Access app 4) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Hulu With Live TV 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the Hulu app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Hulu app, go to “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “Hulu” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the Hulu app 5) Select the Hulu app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Hulu TV app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for Hulu With Live TV 8) Navigate the guide to find CBS and start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of CBS All Access 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the CBS All Access app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the CBS All Access app, go to “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “CBS All Access” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the CBS All Access app 5a) Select the CBS All Access app and then select “Get” to install it 5b) Note that the CBS All Access app (blue) is different than the CBS All Access Prime Channel 6) Open the CBS All Access app 7) Choose to log-in with your CBS All Access credentials rather than a TV provider 8) Navigate left to find the menu and select “Live TV” 9) Select the CBS channel to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Option 6: Watch Through CBS Sports

Note: It’s unclear if this option will have the Super Bowl commercials or halftime show, while the above options will all be the exact same as the regular CBS broadcast

1) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 2a) If you already have the CBS Sports app, skip to step 6 2b) If you don’t have the CBS Sports app, go to “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 3a) Start to type “CBS Sports” until you find it (different from CBS All Access) 3b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the CBS Sports app 4) Select the CBS Sports app and then select “Get” to install it 5) Open the CBS Sports app 6) Start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Super Bowl LV Preview

This game has it all: two veteran head coaches leading two of the game’s best all-time quarterbacks, a defending champion looking to repeat, with the man who has won more Super Bowls than anyone in history standing in the way. For Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, winning a second Super Bowl in a row will go far to cement their dynasty and legacy as a team. For Tom Brady, it’s a chance to prove he can win the big one without former head coach Bill Belickick, while also giving his new coach Bruce Arians his first-ever ring.

For his part, Mahomes said this week that going up against a player like Brady gives this game extra significance for him as a quarterback:

“If you’re a young athlete, and you’re playing any sport, and you don’t look up to guys like Tom Brady, you’re crazy,” Mahomes told the media on Monday, via Boston.com. “The guy that’s had success year in and year out, continues to make himself better and not be satisfied with where he’s at. He’s the type of greatness that you strive to be, to be like and to be towards as you grow up.” The 25-year old Chiefs signal-caller is off to a good start when it comes to achieving that type of greatness.

On the other side, for the 68-year-old Arians, this game represents a second chance like no other. The Bucs coach retired after the 2017 season and took a year off. He decided to come back to the NFL to coach Tampa Bay last year, and the rest is history.

“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing,” Arians said, via USA Today. “This is the most rewarding year I’ve had in coaching, probably, because of the pandemic and what we’ve had to deal with. Watching this team grow and get better and better and jell for the playoffs, it’s been a fantastic year and I’m very, very thankful.”

The Buccaneers will also make history by being the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home field, as the game will played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Another historic element of Super Bowl LV? It will feature the first female official, Sarah Thomas, as well as five other women working as either assistants or trainers, the most ever in Super Bowl history.