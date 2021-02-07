How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 on Roku

Super Bowl LV will feature two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history when Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Bucs take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Bucs on your Roku or Roku TV:

How to Watch Super Bowl LV on Roku or Roku TV

All of the following options include free trials for new subscribers, so if you’ve already used one of the services, just go on to the next option to watch the Super Bowl for free.

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Prime Video channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Prime Video channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Prime Video” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Prime Video channel 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of FuboTV 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the FuboTV channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the FuboTV channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “FuboTV” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the FuboTV channel 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for FuboTV 8) Navigate the guide to find CBS and start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1a) Sign up for free trial of any AT&T TV channel package 1b) Note that all channel packages include CBS. “Choice” and above come with HBO Max and NBA TV for free 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the AT&T TV channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the AT&T TV channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “ATT TV” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the AT&T TV channel 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for AT&T TV 8) Navigate the guide to find CBS and start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Hulu With Live TV 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Hulu channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Hulu channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Hulu” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Hulu channel 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for Hulu With Live TV 8) Navigate the guide to find CBS and start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of CBS All Access 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the CBS All Access channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the CBS All Access channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “CBS All Access” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the CBS All Access channel 7) Choose to log-in with your CBS All Access credentials rather than a TV provider 8) Navigate left to find the menu and select “Live TV” 9) Select the CBS channel to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Option 6: Watch Through CBS Sports

Note: It’s unclear if this option will have the Super Bowl commercials or halftime show, while the above options will all be the exact same as the regular CBS broadcast

1) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 2a) If you already have the CBS Sports channel, skip to step 5 2b) If you don’t have the CBS Sports channel, select “Search” 3) Start to type “CBS Sports” until you find it 4a) Select “Add Channel” 4b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 5) Open the CBS Sports channel 6) Start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Super Bowl LV Preview

When these two teams met during the regular season on November 29, Mahomes and the Chiefs handled Brady and the Bucs, winning 27-24. Mahomes and company jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter, but the Tampa Bay came storming back, shutting Kansas City out in the fourth and almost coming back to win it. Mahomes finished that game with 462 yards and three touchdown passes, while Brady had 345 yards, three scores and two costly interceptions.

After throwing three picks in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Brady will have to watch his accuracy issues against the Chiefs. He got away with throwing multiple costly interceptions against the Packers largely because Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur elected to kick a field goal instead of letting Aaron Rodgers go for it on fourth down late in the game when the odds favored the Packers scoring. Instead of having Rodgers try to get in the end zone, LaFleur close to give the ball back to Brady. Don’t look for Andy Reid to make that same mistake.

In their first meeting, Reid had Mahomes go for it late in the game multiple times to keep the ball out of Brady’s hands. The Chiefs eked out a win as a result. “I learned a long time ago, you don’t give Tom Brady another shot,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “That’s why he’s the G.O.A.T. So, don’t give them the ball back. That was the mindset there.”

For his part, Mahomes is excited to go toe to toe with the best all-time at his position, but he’s not letting the excitement of Super Bowl week dull his sense of humor. “Being able to go up against one of the greatest if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl, it’s going to be a great experience for me,” Mahomes said after winning the AFC Championship, via Bleacher Report. “To go out there and get to have a chance to repeat and get to do it against the best, I mean it’s something special and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

After beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last February, the Chiefs managed to keep the core of their winning unit together for another run this year, and here they are. They’ll face the ultimate test now, with Brady and a Bucs defense that surrendered just over 22 points a game.