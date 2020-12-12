Where to Watch TCU vs Texas A&M Basketball 2020

Texas A&M looks to stay unbeaten on Saturday as they face a TCU team eager to turn things around after consecutive losses.

TCU vs Texas A&M Preview

Texas A&M has kicked off its season with three consecutive wins, the latest an 81-68 beatdown of UT Rio Grande Valley. Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies with 14.7 points per game, while f leads the team in assists (4.7) and rebounds (8.0).

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams commended Flagg for his early contributions to his squad.

“The first thing I would say is it takes a lot of pressure off our other perimeter guys, because Savion is a perimeter guy and we’re running offense through him,” Wiliams said. “So, a lot of what we’re doing is there’s a little bit of lipstick on the pig before we get the ball to him. Then once we get the ball to him, now he’s the quarterback. I think his assist to turnover ratio through three games obviously is superb. I think as we continue to get more fluid with some of the action that we’re doing, his reads become easier, more defined.”

TCU is led by guard RJ Nembhard, who averages 17.6 point per game. He also leads the Horner Frogs in 4.2 assists per game, while Kevin Samuel is grabbing 10.8 rebounds per contest.

It’s been nearly a week since Texas A&M has been on the court, so that’s given the team time to reflect on their first three contests. Williams wants his team to pump up the intensity against a tough matchup in TCU.

“I would like us to play way, way, way harder,” Williams said. “We show glimpses of it, I’m not saying we’re not playing hard we’re just not playing as hard as we have to play. I think our guys understand that, we’re not in a groove relative to the intensity at which we have to play with and then the byproduct of that and I think that’s revealed in our turnover rate, I think it’s also revealed on the glass, a byproduct of how hard we play has to include executing while playing incredibly hard and so we’ve got to get those two things matched up whether we play a Power 5 team at home or on the road, we’re going to have to get that paired up so that we have some traction on what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball.”

TCU won four in a row to start the season before dropping their last two, the latest against Providence 79-70.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go find ways to get it done with loose balls and rebounding,” Dixon said after the loss “We didn’t do that. I’m disappointed for our fans and disappointed in how we played. But you have to have disappointment and adversity, acknowledge it and get better for it. Certainly, this is a great opportunity to get better for it.”

