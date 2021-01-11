How to Watch Temple vs SMU Basketball

SMU looked to turn things around after consecutive losses as they host Temple on Monday at Moody Coliseum.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Temple vs SMU live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that has hundreds of exclusive live college basketball games (select Big 12, A-10, AAC, A-Sun, Southern and CAA games, among other conferences), as well as college football, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Temple vs SMU live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Temple vs SMU Preview

SMU started the year on a six-game win streak but have hit a speedbump of late, dropping back-to-back games against Houston and most recently Cincinnati. After leading after the first half, the Mustangs allowed the Bearcats to roar back with a 44-point second half.

“We made so many mental errors,” head coach Tim Jankovich said, “and made so many poor decisions and took so many really, really, really poor shots.

“We allowed — and I hate saying that because it’s disrespectful, in my mind, to the other team — that it’s nothing they did. It was all us,” Jankovich added. “But it was partly us, and I have to say that.”

SMU made just one of its final five shots to close out the contest.

“We talk about it all the time,” Jankovich said. “The closer to the end of the game, the more solid, the better shots, the more you can’t gamble. I thought that’s when we were very poor, even before the game broke open, when it’s a close, close game.”

Guard Kendric Davis has been a bright spot for the Mustangs, averaging 19 points per game. He’s also doling out 7.6 assists per game and shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Davis set the American Athletic Conference record with 14 assists in the loss to Cincinnati.

Forward Feron Hunt is snatching a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game for SMU. Hunt is also notching 1.4 blocks per game.

Temple has played just three games this season — the last against SMU on Dec. 30. The Mustangs took that matchup 79-71. The Owls have struggled just to get on the court due to COVID-19 issues.

“There’s really been no consistency for us with practice time,” coach Aaron McKie said. “We make the most of it. It is what it is at this point. We have to be mentally prepared to go out there and give what we got.”

Temple is 0-2 in conference play and needs to get back on track. To do so, McKie knows his squad will have to slow down Davis, who had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in their last matchup.

“Overall, we did a pretty good job against him,” McKie said, recapping their last matchup with SMU. ‘Everyone that guarded him was up for the challenge. We kept him quiet but late in the game he made a few big shots, which is what you expect from him.”

SMU is a 12-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 142.5 points.