How to Watch Tennessee Football Without Cable

Jeremy Pruitt took a major step forward in his second year with Tennessee, and now he and the Volunteers hope to maintain that momentum in what will be a truly unique 2020 season.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but all of Tennessee’s games will be broadcast on either ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Tennessee football game live online:

Tennessee Season Preview 2020

The Vols went 8-5 overall and 5-3 in SEC play in 2019, their second year under head coach Jeremy Pruitt, capping the campaign with a 23-22 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in the Gator Bowl.

They sported one of the nation’s best pass defenses, holding opponents to just 194 yards through the air per game, good for 16th out of 130 FBS programs. They also ranked 47th in rushing yards surrendered per game (140.5) and 23rd in yards from scrimmage ceded per contest (334.5).

Following the departures of linebackers Daniel Bituli and Nigel Warrior — captains and the team’s top two solo tacklers a season ago — to the professional ranks, the team will lean heavily on Henry To’o To’o. As a true freshman, To’o To’o accumulated 33 solo tackles last year, good for third on the team.

“I feel more comfortable, honestly,” To’o To’o said on Sept. 22, according to 247Sports. “I feel like I have a good grasp of everything that’s going on, of the playbook and of the schematics that we have as a team. I’m in a totally different position than I was in last year.

“And like I tell you all the time, I’m just trying to carry on where Daniel Bituli left off. You know, Daniel Bituli did such a great job of leading me and showing me the ropes, and I’m just trying to do exactly what he did and excel for the next guy, to do the same thing that he did for me.”

Tennessee’s offense didn’t blow the doors off opponents, ranking 75th in passing yards per game (221.4), 89th in rushing yards per game (144.3) and 100th in yards from scrimmage per contest (365.7). Still, the offense improved greatly after some particularly stagnant years: they hung more than 24 points on an FBS opponent five times last season after accomplishing the feat just three times over the prior two campaigns.

Jarrett Guarantano will open the year as the starter under center. The fifth-year senior started the team’s first four contests last year before Pruitt handed the reins to then-freshman Brian Mauer, only for Guarantano to recapture the starting gig for the last three contests.

Though he temporarily lost the starting spot, Guarantano played in all 13 games last season, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 2,158 yards, 16 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

On Sept. 20, Guarantano indicated he’s far more comfortable in the team’s offense this year.

“I’m not overthinking many things,” Guarantano said, according to The Associated Press. “I’m able just to read coverages and go through my progressions without having my thought process change throughout the whole thing. It’s definitely more easygoing and it’s way easier on my mind and my body going through some things.”