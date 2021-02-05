How to Watch ‘The Affair’ Season 5 Online Without Cable

Showtime’s The Affair explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages, and the crime that brings these individuals back together.
'The Affair' Season 5 Preview
The Affair explores the emotional effects of an extramarital relationship. Noah is a New York City schoolteacher and budding novelist with a wife of 20 years and four children. Alison is a young waitress and wife from Montauk at the end of Long Island who's trying to piece her life back together in the wake of a tragedy. The provocative drama unfolds separately from multiple perspectives, using the distinct memory biases of each character to tell the story. Season 5, the show's last, will deal with the aftermath of last season’s shocking events. While the characters must come to terms with the consequences of their actions, they realize that in order to move on to the future, they must first face the past.
Joining the series for its last round is Oscar and Emmy winner Anna Paquin who stars as Alison and Cole’s now-adult daughter Joanie Lockhart. After a time-jump, Joanie returns years in the future to figure out the truth about what happened to her mom. Along with Paquin, series regulars Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Sanaa Lathan, Julia Goldani Telles, and Jadon Sand will return to the series.
Season 5 is also chock-full of guest-stars including Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lyric Bent, Russell Hornsby, Emily Browning, Omar Metwally, John Doman, Kathleen Chalfant, Max Fowler, Michael Braun, Abigail Dylan Harrison, and Jake Siciliano.
Deadline reported some additional plot details for The Affair's final season: "Helen (Tierney) begins the season involved in an intoxicating new affair with a charismatic movie star (guest star Claes Bang), who offers to give her everything she’s been missing. Noah (West), meanwhile, has to swallow his pride and his jealousy and step in to take care of his family in her absence. But just when things seem to have stabilized, a chance encounter with someone from the distant past sets in a motion a sequence of events that brings them both to their knees."
The network released the Season 5 teaser trailer here.
The series was created by playwright, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Sarah Treem (House of Cards, In Treatment). Jessica Rhoades (Sharp Objects), Hagai Levi (In Treatment), and Michele Giordono (Nurse Jackie) are on board as executive producers.
