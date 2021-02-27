Where to Watch The Citadel vs Mercer Football

One team will get its first win of the season on Saturday as winless Mercer (0-4) and The Citadel (0-4) face off in Macon.

The Citadel vs Mercer Preview

The Citadel is back on the field for the first time since October, seeking its first win of the season after dropping three games in the fall. The closest the Bulldogs came to victory was in their last time out against Army, falling 14-9. That game featured a whopping 19 passes thrown between the two teams.

The Citadel is turning to redshirt sophomore Jaylan Adams as the starter at quarterback to start off the spring season. Adams is a former defensive back, but the coaches have faith he can step up to lead the offense.

Adams appeared in all four games during the fall, rushing for 134 yards on 33 carries and going 3-of-6 for 20 yards. He also played quarterback in high school, so he brings some experience to the table.

“I believe he’s ready,” Citadel coach Brent Thompson said. “He’s had two really good scrimmages this spring, and his preparation in the fall to be the starter was spot on. He prepared himself to go in against Army and played a good solid half, and played a few series against Clemson.

“This offense will see a little bit of a change because he’s got a different skill set than Brandon did, and Brandon had a lot more experience. So you will see some different things as we adapt and adjust.”

Mercer also played in the fall, dropping all three of their contests, including a 49-3 loss to Army — a common opponent with The Citadel.

“We learned so much about ourselves. We gained a lot of confidence, a lot of confidence. We learned to play together and we learned to trust the coaches. There’s a huge difference,” redshirt sophomore tight end Drake Starks said.

The Bears dropped their spring opener last week against Wofford, 31-14. Mercer managed to keep things close in terms of total yardage, but three turnovers did them in.

This will be the first full season for head coach Drew Cronic, who is optimistic about what his Bears can do.

“Our three pillars are love, compete, believe,” Cronic said. “That’s the three pillars of our program. Love, compete, believe. If we can do those three things. We’re going to be the best we can be.”

“Everyone has pretty much bought in and so we’re just looking forward to building on their culture and the traditions that they’ve put in place,” Campbell said.