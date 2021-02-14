How to Watch The Luminaries TV Show Online in USA

The latest drama to hit the airwaves is The Luminaries, premiering Sunday, February 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here’s how to watch The Luminaries streaming online if you’re in the US:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content on the Prime Starz channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Starz on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch The Luminaries live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of Starz and 140-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV’s ‘Premier’ Package. Additionally, HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime and NBA League Pass are also included, and the free trial is for 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch The Luminaries live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Luminaries live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Luminaries live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Starz add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch The Luminaries live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘The Luminaries’ Preview

The Luminaries is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Eleanor Catton. The novel follows the exploits of Walter Moody, a prospector who travels to a remote area of New Zealand seeking his fortune but finds himself embroiled in a mysterious series of crimes.

For the television adaptation, the Starz press release teases:

The story begins in 1865. Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) has traveled to New Zealand to forge a new life. On the last day of her voyage, a romantic first encounter with the radiant Emery Staines (Himesh Patel) fills her with great expectations for what lies ahead. But the scheming fortune-teller Lydia Wells (Eva Green) has other ideas for Anna and lays a trap to ensure that the planned rendezvous between the young lovers never takes place. Deceived, swindled, and betrayed, Anna’s fortunes begin to fall. She is drawn into an elaborate plot of blackmail, involving opium, gold, shipwreck, fraud, and false identity, which ultimately finds her framed for murder and fighting for her life. But the bond between these star-crossed lovers is more than mere affinity. Anna and Emery are what is known as ‘astral twins’: they were born at the very same instant, and under the very same sky, which means that they share a single destiny. When Emery vanishes without a trace, leaving Anna without an alibi for a murder she did not commit, the noose of the plot begins to tighten around her. Faced with the impossible, she must ask: do we make our fortunes, or does fortune make us?

The series is comprised of six episodes airing across six Sundays in February and March at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.