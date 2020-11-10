How to Stream The Masters on Roku, Firestick & Other Devices

Golf’s last major of the year is upon us, and the 2020 Masters at August National should be equal parts unique and drama-filled.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on ESPN (1-5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday) and CBS (1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on Sunday), but you can also watch the tournament on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc. via ESPN+.

Here’s a full rundown of all the ways you can watch the Masters on whatever your preferred streaming device may be:

While the television broadcasts won’t start until part-way through each round, ESPN+ will have all-day coverage for all four days of the tournament. ESPN+ will have several different streams available to watch Thursday through Sunday, including:

Amen Corner: Coverage of Holes 11, 12 and 13

Featured Groups: Coverage of high-profile groups. These won’t be announced until the day before each round, but it is likely to include the groups of Tiger Woods and other big-name golfers

Featured Holes: Coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6

Features Holes: Coverage of Holes 15 and 16

This is the best way to watch the Masters. ESPN+, which also includes live coverage of other PGA Tour events and lots of on-demand golf content, costs $5.99 for a month or $49.99 for a year:

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Masters live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the Masters live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

For the ESPN telecasts, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the Masters live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

For the ESPN telecasts, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2020 Masters Preview

Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in very convincing fashion this September, while Tiger Woods was the winner of last year’s Masters, and both are hoping to prove worthy of donning the green jacket. They’ll face stiff competition from Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama, to name a few.

When he spoke to the media, DeChambeau talked about what he was focused on heading into Masters Week: “Length is great, guys, but it’s still about wedging and putting around here,” DeChambeau said, adding: “I’m getting comfortable with my putting and I’ll keep working on my wedges. I like how I’m wedging it right now. I’ll just keep working on it.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will look quite different than the Masters ever has before. There will be no Par-3 Tournament, there won’t be any spectators, and there will be zero merchandise tents.

For Woods, he says he’ll be missing one key element having spectators brings:

“On 7 you aim at one spectator and you’re going to cut it to another,” Woods said. “That’s what I’ve done in the past, but there’s going to be no background, no roars. Sometimes we’ve been on the putting green there before we tee off and you hear roars down there 12 and 13, they reverberate all the way up to the clubhouse, and there’s going to be nothing. So that’s one of the things that I’ve been thinking about for the last few weeks is what is that going to be like.”

2020 FedEx Cup Champion Dustin Johnson is another favorite, but he saw his preparation time for the event curbed when he tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

“If I hit a couple good shots, I’ll be happy,” Johnson said. “It’s more about just getting some reps and playing and practicing and getting ready for next week. Obviously, I’ve had way more time off than I wanted coming into Augusta … My health is good,” Johnson said, adding: “The state of my game is undetermined.”