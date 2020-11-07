How to Watch The Masters Without Cable in 2020

The Masters will look and feel different with a November tee-time, but the competition on the course will remain the same with a star-studded field competing for the opportunity to wear a green jacket.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on ESPN (1-5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday) and CBS (1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on Sunday), but ESPN+ will have far more comprehensive coverage all day, every day of the tournament.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch the Masters live online without cable in 2020:

While the television broadcasts won’t start until part-way through each round, ESPN+ will have all-day coverage for all four days of the tournament. ESPN+ will have several different streams available to watch Thursday through Sunday, including:

Amen Corner: Coverage of Holes 11, 12 and 13

Featured Groups: Coverage of high-profile groups. These won’t be announced until the day before each round, but it is likely to include the groups of Tiger Woods and other big-name golfers

Featured Holes: Coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6

Features Holes: Coverage of Holes 15 and 16

This is the best way to watch the Masters. ESPN+, which also includes live coverage of other PGA Tour events and lots of on-demand golf content, costs $5.99 for a month or $49.99 for a year:

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Masters live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the Masters live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

For the ESPN telecasts, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the Masters live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

For the ESPN telecasts, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2020 Masters Preview

Like most things in 2020, The Masters were forced to make adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting the tournament from its normal April date to November.

“We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus around the world,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley in a statement in April announcing the rescheduling of the tournament. “As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions. … We hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport.”

The course will play differently in November than April, which was noted by ESPN analyst Andy North in a conference call previewing the event.

“It doesn’t need to be said but we will talk about it,” North said. “This is going to be unusual. This is going to be different than any Masters we’ve ever been around and the fact that it’s in the fall, I think the golf course will play a little bit differently. I think it’s going to play a little softer. I think it will play a little bit longer. I think the greens will be really, really good.

“The quality of the fairways I think will be a little bit different than maybe you’ve seen in April because maybe they haven’t had the chance for the grass to mature but if anybody can pull it off it’s obviously Augusta National. We have a bunch of guys who have played really well over the last two or three months of golf and there’s an awful lot of golf in a short period of time.”

Tiger Woods is the defending champion at Augusta, shocking the golf world when he won the tournament with a 13-under score last time out. It was his fifth green jacket at the event and his most notable finish in a decade.

Woods hasn’t played a ton since the pandemic hit, and when he has the results haven’t been great. He’s listed at 28-1 to repeat as champion.

“Well, I know the golf course,” Woods told reporters of playing the course at a different time of year. “So it’s not a new golf course, and maybe a little bit longer and a little bit softer [in November] than we’ve probably experienced. But you just never know. This time of year, it could be in the 70s. It could be in the 30s. Who knows?”

