How to Watch ‘The View’ Live Online

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The View is one of the hottest morning talk shows on TV these days. Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Suny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris, and Meghan McCain, The View cast discusses the hot topics of today- whether that includes social, political, financial, or more celebrity-related news.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. FuboTV Price: $64.99 Stream Now at FuboTV Pros: 118+ Channels

Cloud DVR (250 Hours Worth)

3 Screens at Once Cons: No PBS

Most Live Streams 720p

No Turner Channels You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 118-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here: Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website. If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them. 2. AT&T TV Price: $69.99 Stream Now at AT&T TV Pros: Access Up to 7000+ Apps

Best Channel Lineup

No Annual Contract Cons: Price Hiked Twice Already

Most Expensive Streaming Service

Regional Sports Channels Not in Lower-tiered Plans You can stream 65+ channels on AT&T TV so that you can always watch the show you want to watch. There are many different AT&T TV packages available right now. When registering for your ATT&T TV account, simply choose the best package to match your viewing preferences. From the simplified Entertainment package to the loaded Premier, you can select the lineup that includes your favorite networks. Here are your options: Entertainment | 65+ Channels | $69.99/mo: ESPN, TNT, Nick, HGTV, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, and more

ESPN, TNT, Nick, HGTV, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, and more Choice | 90+ Channels | $84.99/mo: Entertainment Channels + NBA TV, MLB Network, POP, Fuse, Cooking Channel, +1 year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass ’20-’21 Season

Entertainment Channels + NBA TV, MLB Network, POP, Fuse, Cooking Channel, +1 year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass ’20-’21 Season Ultimate | 130+ Channels | $94.99/mo: Choice Channels + STARZ bundle, FX Movie Channel, Golf Channel, NHL Network, + 1 year of HBO Max

Choice Channels + STARZ bundle, FX Movie Channel, Golf Channel, NHL Network, + 1 year of HBO Max Premier | 140+ Channels | $139.99/mo: Ultimate Channels + HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Hallmark Movies, + HBO Max included. You can stream AT&T TV on many different devices, including your laptop, iPad, Fire Stick, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Find more AT&T TV information and reviews here. 3. Hulu Price: $64.99 Stream Hulu Now at Hulu Pros: No Hidden Fees

Good Selection of Live News Channels

Customizable with Premium Networks Cons: Highest Price

Live TV Not Included in Standard Hulu Streaming Plans

Only 2 Screens at a Time You can watch a live stream of 65+ TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial: Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch live via the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website. If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

'The View' Preview

The View was created by journalist Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie. It first aired on television August 11, 1997, and has grown to become one of the most popular morning talk shows in the country. The program makes a point of featuring women from different generations as the main cast, in order to offer up different perspectives on a variety of hot topics.

Over the course of its run, The View has won 30 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Host. It has also received overwhelmingly positive reviews from outlets like The New York Times, Slate, Entertainment Weekly, New York Post, and HuffPost.

Whoopi Goldberg has been part of the show since 2007. Golberg needs no introduction; she is one of the most prolific comedians, authors, and television hosts in the world. She has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and is one in just a handful of people to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Academy Award, and Tony. Whoopi was the second black woman in history to win an Academy Award for acting.

Her co-star, Sunny Hostin, was a host and legal analyst on CNN from 2007 to 2016. She was involved in many high-profile cases, including George Zimmerman and Casey Anthony's. Her career began as an appellate law clerk, trial attorney for the Justice Department, and a federal prosecutor. She received a Special Achievement Award from Janet Reno during her time as a federal prosecutor.

Joy Behar is a comedian and a member of the original cast of "The View" for sixteen years. She returned as a co-host in September 2015. Behar has received three MAC awards, a CableAce award, and a 2000 GLAAD award for her outstanding friendship to the Gay community, according to ABC.

Sara Haines was part of NBC's "Today Show" prior to joining The View. She worked alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. Haines graduated from Smith College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in government. She's a native of Newton, Iowa.

Paula Faris joined The View as a co-host in Season 19. Faris has covered many subjects for ABC News, including the Patriots' deflate scandal, the men's world cup in Brazil, and the women's in Canada, and Philadelphia Amtrack crash.

The series is now in Season 24 and includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain (who just returned from maternity leave in January 2021), and Abby Huntsman.

What Channel Is 'The View' On?

The View airs on ABC network.