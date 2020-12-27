How to Watch Timberwolves vs Lakers Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers look to move to 2-1 as they host the unbeaten Timberwolves on Sunday night at Staples Center.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Lakers online for free:

Timberwolves vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers were able to pick up their first win last time out, trouncing the Mavericks 138-115 on Christmas Day. Anthony Davis led the way with 28 points, while LeBron James and Montrezl Harrell each added 22. Dennis Schroder wasn’t far off either, adding 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting.

“We have the ability to where we can have four, maybe even five guys that can score in the 20s any given night,” James said. “As long as we defend and we’re efficient, it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

The Lakers are focused on maintaining their health this season as they eye a repeat, especially with James and Davis.

“We’re going to be conservative with their minutes early on in the season, and we have the depth to do it,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We didn’t play well enough to win the game tonight, but we have the depth to manage their minutes intelligently early on in the season while we’re trying to get our legs under us. And we’ll continue to do so.”

Davis is listed as questionable for the matchup against the Timberwolves, which is the front-end of the Lakers’ first back-to-back this season.

The Timberwolves are on the back-end of their first back-to-back of the season, beating the Jazz 116-111 on Saturday. Former Lakers draft pick D’Angelo Russell led the way with 25 points for the T-Wolves, while big man Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and 12 rebounds. However, Towns exited the game late with an apparent wrist injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

“They responded great and [the message] was pretty much just be solid,” coach Ryan Saunders said of his squad’s response to Towns’ injury. “That was all we had to do, was be solid. Lean on each other in those moments and we have a connected locker room. For us only being together for a short period of time, I am pleased with that, and that can usually help you through.”

The Lakers are a hefty 11-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 226 points. Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games, dating back to last season. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games. The total has gone under in four Lakers’ last six games against Minnesota.