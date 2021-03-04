How to Watch Stephen Colbert’s Tooning Out the News Season 2

Season 2 of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News will premiere on the new streaming service Paramount+.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Starting on Thursday, March 4, viewers in the United States and certain Latin America countries (Paramount Plus will come to other countries around the world at various later dates) can watch the first episode of Season 2 of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News on Paramount+ right here:

Get Paramount+

Paramount+ includes everything CBS All Access had to offer, plus new originals, even more content from the ViacomCBS channels (CBS, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, etc.) and live sports (every Champions League and Europa Match, the Masters, college basketball games and more) for $5.99 per month (with ads) or $9.99 per month (ad-free).

Once signed up, you can watch Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News on the Paramount+ app Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ParamountPlus.com.

‘Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News’ Season 2 Preview

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS will feature a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, lampooning top news stories and interviewing real-world guests, newsmakers, and analysts. The series is executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht of CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke… 2021-03-02T18:06:53Z

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News is a political satire series that aired a successful first season on CBS All Access in 2020. Now the streaming service is being rebranded and expanded into Paramount+ and the second season of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News will air there.

The animated series consists of four main segments: “Big News,” “Inside the Hill,” “Virtue Signal,” and “Hot Take.” They previously debuted on the streaming service one per day on Tuesday through Friday, plus a “Week in Review” segment that also debuted on Fridays. Season two adds two new segments: “The Establishment with Tory Hughes” and “Smart Talk Tonight.”

“We are ecstatic to be collaborating again with the talented creative team behind Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+, in a statement. “They overcame every obstacle 2020 threw at them and day after day delivered an extremely smart, inventive, and funny program that offered our audience a bit of reprieve from the ‘regular’ news cycle. We’re cautiously optimistic about what’s in store for 2021, but no matter what, we’re eager to know what the series’ mostly informative segments and characters will have to say about it.”

“We are so excited for season two of Tooning Out the News, which will feature even more incisive questions, unrelenting egomania, Freudian projection, shameless brand integration, tasteful nudity, unapologetic slander, and flat out lying,” added Colbert.

The voice cast includes Kennedy Baldwin, Jack Bensinger, Jeremy Bent, Steph Cook, Neil D’Astolfo, RJ Fried, Otter Lee, Jeremy Levick, Nathan Min, Maureen Monahan, Alise Morales, Simone Norman, Naima Pearce, Zach Smilovitz, Meg Stalter, Rajat Suresh, Ike Ufomadu, Corin Wells, Moujan Zolfaghari, and Keisha Zollar.

The first season featured many live-action guests, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Chasten Buttigieg, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Alyssa Milano, Charlamagne Tha God, Symone Sanders, Alan Dershowitz, Rep. Ted Lieu and Matt Schlapp, among many others. Look for lots of surprise guests to drop by season two as well.

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News season two premieres Thursday, March 4 on Paramount+.