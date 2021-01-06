Where to Watch Tulsa vs South Florida Basketball

The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (6-3) will head to the Yuengling Center to face the South Florida Bulls (6-4) Wednesday.

Tulsa vs South Florida Preview

Winners of five straight, the Golden Hurricanes are coming off a 70-66 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. Guard Brandon Rachal had a double-double, netting a game-high 25 points while also grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds. Rachal also hit both of the game-winning free throws with 12 seconds remaining.

“I take pride in free throws,” Rachal told Tulsa World after the win. “Every day at the end of practice we shoot free throws. I feel like I am prepared every game to make free throws because of practice.”

It shows. It was the second straight game Rachal hit two free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory for his team. “Heck of a win for our team. We played well in the first half. In the second half, we showed great toughness and made some great plays,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said, per Tulsa World, before giving Rachal a shout out. “He was terrific,” Haith said. “I’ve been waiting for one of these (games) for Rey, because he’s been working so hard. … He did a really, really good job.”

As for the Bulls, they lost back-to-back games against Wichita State and Memphis before handling Central Florida, 68-61, this weekend. Guard David Collins led South Florida in scoring with 19 points and Alexis Yetna added 10 in the win.

“After two tough losses, one-possession games, you want to get back to the winning track and play well and finish it out,” Bulls head coach Brian Gregory said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “We lost to two really good teams … but they were winnable teams if you do a couple of things.”

The Bulls started out slow against UCF, falling behind 35-34 at the half, but they pulled it together in the second. “We got a lot of good basketball from a lot of guys, and those minutes add up,” Gregory told 247 Sports. “I liked our energy for the whole game – maybe a little too much to start – but at the same time, every game is important and you get to play your rival twice a year and I thought our guys responded well against a well-coached, tough team in Central Florida.”

The Bulls are averaging 70.3 points a game, and they’re shooting 43.6 percent from the floor. The Golden Hurricanes are scoring 71.3 points per contest, while also shooting 47.1 from the field, so these teams are evenly matched heading into this one.