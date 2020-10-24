How to Watch UFC 254 on TV, Roku, Firestick & Other Devices

Fight night has arrived for UFC 254 as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje battle in a lightweight unification bout on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi Saturday.

The main card starts Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and if you’re in the United States, it can only be watched through ESPN+ PPV. There are some different pricing options for the PPV depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know to buy and watch UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 254 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 254 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 254 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 254 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 254 PPV by itself for $64.99 right here:

Buy UFC 254 PPV Only

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 254 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 254 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 254

How to Watch UFC 254 on ESPN Plus

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 254 Preview

It’s been more than a year since Khabib Nurmagomedov was in the ring, but “The Eagle” is ready to pick up where he left off as he takes on interim champion Justin Gaethje. Both fights made weight this week for the lightweight bout, so one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in UFC history is officially on.

Some have hinted that Nurmagomedov, who’s 28-0, could consider retirement after one or two more fights. He put an end to that talk this week.

“I don’t know why people talk about my retirement. Maybe you guys are tired of me?” Nurmagomedov said. “A lot of media ask me about my retirement. But I want to compete. I like competition. I really want to compete with high-level guys. That’s why I’m here. All my life, I am doing this.

“Right now, I have a perfect opponent. He’s very tough — a lot of people talk about, he’s going to be the worst match for me, but we’ll see.”

Gaethje walloped Tony Ferguson last time he was in the octagon, forcing a stoppage in the fifth round.

“My confidence is probably my biggest factor right now paired with the power that I possess paired with the coach that I have,” Gaethje told reporters at UFC 254 media day. “That’s a dangerous combination.

“And I don’t care if I win or lose at the end of the day. As long as I make my family happy, as long as I’m proud of my performance, then it doesn’t matter. That’s what makes me most dangerous. I don’t know if he’s fought somebody like that.”

The co-main event feature Robert Whittaker against Jared Cannonier in a bout that has major implications on the middleweight division. They are the No. 1 and 2 contenders, respectively, so the winner will likely get a shot at champion Israel Adesanya.

Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje | Lightweight

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier | Middleweight

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris | Heavyweight

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes | Middleweight

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova | Women’s flyweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cuțelaba | Light heavyweight

Prelims

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa | Heavyweight

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney | 140-pound catchweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov | Welterweight

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey | Light heavyweight

Early Prelims

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick | Women’s flyweight

Joel Álvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev | Lightweight