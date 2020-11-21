How to Watch UFC 255 on TV, Roku & Other Devices

Two belts are on the line at UFC 255 with Deiveson Figueiredo defending his flyweight crown against Alex Perez and Jennifer Maia looking hoping for a big upset of Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight championship.

The main PPV card starts Saturday at 10 p.m. ET and can only be purchased through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know to buy UFC 255 and then watch it on your different devices:

How to Buy UFC 255 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 255 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 255 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 255 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 255 PPV by itself for $64.99 right here:

Buy UFC 255 PPV Only

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 255 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 255 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 255

Where to Watch UFC 255

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 255 Preview

Moments of adversity have been hard to come by for women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in the octagon. She hasn’t lost since 2017 to Amanda Nunes — arguably the GOAT of women’s MMA — reeling off five straight wins. Shevchenko hasn’t lost to anyone but Nunes in over a decade, but she’ll face her latest test on Saturday against Jennifer Maia.

“I never think about something expecting something,” Shevchenko told UFC.com. “(Because) then, you’re comparing your feelings and saying, ‘Oh, this is not the way what I was thinking,’ or, ‘Oh, this is way much more.’ I just try and experience it, to live it. I’m not waiting on something. I just live the moment, and I think this is the best. This is kind of like you are not expecting nothing. You just see how it is.”

Shevchenko is about as big of a favorite as you will see in MMA at -1600. But being a massive underdog has not phased Maia, who has won three of her last four, the latest by armbar in the first round.

“I was the underdog in my last fight and saw several comments, especially here in Brazil, all in favor of my opponent,” Maia told MMA Fighting. “They don’t recognize me. I feel more appreciated outside than here in Brazil. I try not to care about it because I have to show my worth in the fight.”

The other belt on the line comes in the main event at Deiveson Figueiredo makes his first title defense of the flyweight belt against Alex Perez.

“The two main events are awesome,” UFC President Dana White said this week on the Jim Rome Show. “Figueiredo is such a beast, this kid is a savage. Valentina Shevchenko is a savage. We got Mike Perry versus Tim Means on this card. Chookagian versus Cynthia Calvillo, Shogun Rua is on a card, Brandon Moreno, Joaquin Buckley who had that viral knock out a few weeks ago on Fight Island. You know the card is stacked from top to bottom.”

UFC 255 Full Card

MAIN CARD

Title fight: Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)

Title fight: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Tim Means (171) vs. Mike Perry (175.5)

Cynthia Calvillo (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.75)

Paul Craig (205.5) vs. Mauricio Rua (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Alan Jouban (170.5)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)