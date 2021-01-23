Buy UFC 257

The UFC’s most popular star returns to the octagon as Conor McGregor meets up with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in a highly-anticipated lightweight main event that carries major title implications.

The UFC 257 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Poirier vs McGregor to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch all the fights on your Firestick or Fire TV:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch UFC 257 on Firestick or Fire TV

1) Buy the UFC 257 PPV right here 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the ESPN app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN app, select the “APPS” tab 4) Scroll down and find the ESPN app under either the “ENTERTAINMENT” or “SPORTS” category 4b) You can also use the search function and type in “ESPN” to find the app 4c) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the ESPN app 5) Select the ESPN app and install it 6) Open the ESPN app 7) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 8) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT” 9) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 10) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 257 prelims or the UFC 257 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 257 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 257 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 257 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 257?

If you don’t want to watch on a Firestick or Fire TV, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 257 Preview

The headlining fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is officially on after the two fighters made weight this week for their lightweight scrap, setting the stage for the first PPV event of the year for the UFC.

The bout is a rematch of their 2014 fight, which McGregor won via knockout. But Poirier has gone on a 10-2 run since and will be hungry to avenge his loss.

But McGregor has some big plans, which includes much more time in the octagon than he had last year.

“The truth is the fight game will never get rid of me,” McGregor told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. “Conor McGregor will be here until the day I go out. So that’s it. If they line me up, I’ll get about seven fights in the next year and a half. That’s what I want.”

The week has not been all smooth for the UFC, which saw Nasrat Haqparast pull out due to illness and another fighter cut after violating safety protocols.

“UFC is aware of a recent violation of the health and safety protocols involving Ottman Azaitar. As such, Azaitar has been removed from the safety zone and his upcoming bout against Matt Frevola has been canceled.

“The organization continues to keep the health and safety of all participants as the top priority and will take action against anyone that does not adhere to the strict measures put in place.”

On a separate note, White has been adamant to make an example of illegal streamers who make his company’s pay-per-view events available for free on the internet.

“We got one. We got him,” White said during Thursday’s UFC 257 news conference. “We’re watching this guy right now. All you have to do is turn it on Saturday, and we got you, f—–. I can’t wait. Turn it on Saturday, streamers, and see what happens.”

He later elaborated to BT Sports.

“When I came out and said this (earlier this month), all these guys started taunting me. So I went through, and I picked. I said, ‘You. You’re the guy.’ And I told my people, ‘I want this guy.’ And guess what? We got him,” White said, adding that the person in question is not American. “We’re watching his house, we’re listening to his phone conversations, and if he puts it up on Saturday, we got him.”

Full Fight Card & Odds

Conor McGregor -340 vs. Dustin Poirier +270, lightweights

Dan Hooker -135 vs. Michael Chandler +115, lightweights

Joanne Calderwood -120 vs. Jessica Eye +100, women’s flyweights

Amanda Ribas -330 vs. Marina Rodriguez +260, women’s strawweights

Makhmud Muradov -140 vs. Andrew Sanchez +120, middleweights

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola, lightweights

Brad Tavares -130 vs. Antonio Carlos Junior +110, middleweights

Sara McMann -130 vs. Julianna Pena +110, women’s bantamweights

Khalil Rountree -330 vs. Marcin Prachnio +260, light heavyweights

Movsar Evloev -575 vs. Nik Lentz +425, featherweights

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -110 vs. Amir Albazi -110, flyweights

