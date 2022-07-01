Where to Watch USA vs Scotland Women’s Lacrosse Today

The United States takes on Scotland in the Women’s World Lacrosse Championship on Friday, July 1, in Maryland.

USA vs Scotland Women’s Lacrosse Preview

Team USA looks to improve to 2-0 at the Women’s World Lacrosse Championship against Scotland on Friday.

The U.S. beat Canada 16-11 on Wednesday, June 29, to open pool play. The Americans outshot Canada 32-15, but U.S. head coach Jenny Levy sees improvement needed against Scotland.

“This team is going to be a work in progress throughout the tournament as we get challenged by opponents and learn more about ourselves,” Levy said on Wednesday via USA Lacrosse Magazine. “I love that the game got tight tonight. It really showed what we need to do to dig our cleats in and handle a little adversity.”

Scotland will play its first game of the tournament in Pool A. The U.S. and England have the early lead in the pool at 1-0 each. Australia and Canada sit at the bottom at 0-1.

Jenny Aiton brings World Cup experience to Scotland. She scored 10 goals and assisted on seven in the 2017 tournament.

Though the U.S. has room to grow, the defending world champions have experience from the 2017 championship team. That includes Marie MaCool, who tallied a hat trick against Canada.

“The one thing that really keeps me going are my teammates,” McCool said via the Courier Post’s Tom Rimback. “Knowing that we’re playing for a gold medal. I tend to look at it as playing for something much bigger than ourselves. That’s been our motto for this World Cup. ‘More than a medal’ is something that we’re really trying to fully embrace.”

Five other U.S. players on this year’s roster competed in the 2017 championships. McCool recognizes the need to help the newcomers get up to speed for the World Cup.

“I’ve been just trying to be that leader that the players before me were for me,” McCool said per Rimback. “That is something that I’m really trying to take pride in and embrace.”

“I remember being shy,” McCool added regarding her first experience in 2017. “I mean, if you know me, I’m not a shy person. When I was the youngest one on the team, I was definitely shy and a little bit intimidated. I remember that feeling that I had, and I think about the amazing leaders that helped guide me through that and build my confidence.”

Eight time world champions, the U.S. doesn’t have a shortage on confidence overall. This particular team with generations of talent has already turned heads per USA Lacrosse Magazine.

“I think the mix of experienced players and then some of the newer players who are experiencing this for the first time, it’s kind of like having freshmen,” Levy said via USA Lacrosse Magazine. “They’re so excitable. Everything’s so new. Then you have your veterans. We have a really fun combination between the two that provides a fun energy.”