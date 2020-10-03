How to Watch South Florida vs Cincinnati Football

The No. 15 Cincinnati Bearcats will host the South Florida Bulls in American Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

USF vs Cincinnati Preview

The Bearcats bested the then-No. 22 Army Black Knights 24-10 at home last week to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Cincinnati’s defense held Army’s triple-option-powered offense to 276 total yards and a field goal; the Black Knights’ lone touchdown came in the form of a 41-yard fumble return on the game’s third play from scrimmage.

“I’m not sure we could have done much better,” head coach Luke Fickell said of his squad’s defense, according to The Associated Press. “They gave us new wrinkles, some passes we hadn’t seen. We didn’t panic … and found a way to make the plays.”

Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 18 of 33 passes for 258 yards, a pair of touchdowns and a pick.

He found wideout Michael Young five times for 60 yards and a score, and fellow receiver Jayshon Jackson reeled in four more attempts for 75 yards.

Running back Gerrid Doaks closed the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown grab with 6:55 remaining.

“We expected to be open,” Young said, per AP. “We wanted to take what they gave us. We knew that we would have the opportunity in the red zone to get those one-on-one looks.”

Despite the victory, Cincinnati dropped a spot on the AP poll with the return of Big Ten and Pac-12 teams.

Last year, the Bearcats bested South Florida 20-17 in Tampa after trailing by 10 midway late in the third quarter. The Bulls outgained Cincinnati 438-278 in defeat.

“We know they’ve got athletes. They outplayed us last year,” Fickell said Tuesday, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. “We beat them. We won the game, which is ultimately the goal, but there’s no doubt that they outplayed us.”

The Bulls are coming coming off their greatest margin of defeat in program history, having lost 52-0 to the then-No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend two weeks ago.

Three Bulls quarterbacks saw time under center — Jordan McCloud, Noah Johnson and Katravis Marsh — and combined to complete 12 of 29 passes for 125 yards as the team went 2-of-15 on third-down conversions.

“From our side, obviously it was a very disappointing from the first drive all the way through the game,” first-year head coach Jeff Scott said, according to AP. “We’re not going to make any excuses.”

The Irish found the end zone on their first four drives and on five of their six drives in the first half.

“They’ve got a playoff-caliber team and they really dominated the game from the beginning to the end,” Scott said, per AP. “I felt like I was playing Clemson there for the majority of the day.”