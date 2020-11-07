USF vs Memphis Football 2020: How to Watch on ESPN+

South Florida has lost four in a row and face a big test as they hit the road to face Memphis on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (Noon ET start time) won’t be on regular national TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch USF vs Memphis live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has live college football (select AAC, MAC, Big 12, Conference USA and Sun Belt games) and dozens of other sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch USF vs Memphis live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

USF vs Memphis Preview

After winning two in a row Memphis ran into a roadblock last week against Cincinnati, falling 49-10 against the top 10 squad. That being said, the Tigers still managed 316 yards of offense, but just weren’t able to translate the yards into points. Meanwhile, the Memphis defense allowed 513 yards.

“Do we sit here and talk about what occurred in the past? No, but they understand a lot of chips are on the table for this one,” coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. “This is a big game, ESPN game, another morning start which we’re excited for and I think our guys will be up for that challenge.”

USF head coach Jeff Scott has the task of containing Memphis QB Brady White, who already has amassed 1,691 and 18 touchdowns this season. Memphis has showed explosive offensive ability in their three wins behind the Arizona State transfer, putting up 37 or more in each.

“Their quarterback is one of the best players in our league,” Scott said. “And they’ve got some really elite players on offense.”

Memphis is a 17-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 66.5 points. The total has gone over in four of South Florida’s last five games. Memphis are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games.

“We’re not very pleased at all with our record and execution to this point, but this has allowed us to get to the very bottom of adversity and kind of find out how our guys are going to respond. We’ve had a lot of teachable moments,” Scott said. “The biggest thing is to respond the right way.”

The game is special to both Silverfield and Scot because they are friends away from the gridiron.

“There’s no answers to what have occurred the last six months in this pandemic and everything that’s going on in our world. As young, new head coaches, you’re kind of always looking for people to talk to,” Silverfield told the Daily Memphian. “I got a wonderful staff that I can talk to, but I can’t always go home and vent my frustrations to my wife.

“Even though we’re both competitors, I think it’s good to bounce ideas off of each other and talk about things.”