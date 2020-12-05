Where to Watch VCU vs Mount St. Mary’s Basketball 2020

The VCU Rams (2-2) will head to Stuart Siegel Center in Richmond to face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) Saturday.

Mount St. Mary’s vs VCU Preview

Virginia Commonwealth is coming off a 72-69 loss to Penn State this week. Myles Dread of the Nittany Lions hit a three-pointer in the final seconds to secure the win for Penn State.

“They made one more play than us here at the end of the game,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said after the loss. “I liked our effort today, I just thought we shot ourselves in the foot one too many times to get a road win…We can’t just be bummed out until we get back to Richmond. We’ve got to make sure this burns in practice the next two days and we have more carry-over.”

The Rams will be facing a Mount St Mary’s team that has dropped two straight against Navy and Maryland. The Mountaineers are scoring 63.3 points a game through three games this year while giving up 69.0 points, which isn’t a successful formula.

Jalen Gibbs leads the way for Mount St Mary’s, scoring 17.7 points a game. Gibbs is one of three Mountaineers players scoring in double figures, along with Damian Chong Qui (13.3 ppg) and forward Malik Jefferson (11.0 ppg).

Mount got handed a 79-61 loss by a far superior Maryland squad, but the team left the game more encouraged than discouraged. It took the Terps well into the second half to begin to pull away, and it was a back and forth battle for much of the contest.

“There is a different energy with this team,” Mount coach Dan Engelstad said after the loss. “I knew we were going to play well against Maryland because everyone locked back in right after the Navy game. We were ready to go.”

Now they’ll face another tough test when VCU rolls into town. The Rams are scoring 72.5 points a game, and they will be led by guard Nah’shon Hyland, who is averaging 14.8 points and three boards per contest.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for everyone,” Mount coach Dan Engelstad said in a phone interview. “Very few adjustments can be made within 24 hours.”