How to Watch VCU vs Western Carolina Basketball 2020

The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) will head to the Stuart C. Siegel Center to take on the VCU Rams (5-2) Tuesday.

Western Carolina vs VCU Preview

Both teams enter this matchup playing extremely well. Virginia Commonwealth is averaging 74.6 points a game, and it’s coming off a 77-54 win over Old Dominion this weekend. Nah’Shon Hyland led VCU in scoring with 15 points, and he also played excellent defense, finishing the game with three steals. After the game, Rams head coach Mike Rhoades credited Hyland’s savvy on the court.

“He had a bunch of steals, but it wasn’t steals that he just made an unbelievable play,” Rhoades said after Saturday’s game. “It’s because he was in the right position — as we call it, be in perfect position. On the flight of the ball, every time the ball moves you move to be in perfect position.”

The VCU head coach also noted that Hyland is integral to his team’s success at present. “For us to be better, for him to be better — for him to have such a bright future ahead of him — become a better defensive player each week,” Rhoades said. “And it’s going to help all of us. And I’m really proud of him.”

Teammate Vince Williams, who added 11 points in the win, agrees with his head coach, and he sees big things ahead for his teammate. “Overall, he’s just been doing good,” Williams said about Hyland. “And we emphasize that as leaders, to keep playing defense. Because, obviously, it’s going to reward us on offense. And in transition.”

They’ll be going up against a Catamounts team that is coming off a 104-98 overtime victory over North Carolina A&T Saturday. Western Carolina had five players core in double figures in the win, with three scoring 20+. Senior Matt Halvorsen scored a team-high 23 points, sophomore Xavier Cork added a double double, scoring 22 points and hauling in 14 rebounds and guard Mason Faulkner chipped in 20.

WCU is putting up a whopping 87.4 points a game, but they’ve also been turnover prone at times. In their win over North Carolina A&T, the Catamounts had 20 turnovers — and they’re averaging over 14 a game. They’re shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from long range, but if they continue to fail to take care of the ball, not much else may matter.