How to Watch Vikings Games Without Cable

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to build on last year’s playoff run with a revamped defense and a lot of familiar faces on offense.

In 2020, Vikings games will be televised on Fox (11 games), CBS (3 games), NBC (1 game) or ESPN (1 game). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every Vikings game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in Minneapolis and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Vikings game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, certain Fox games in 4K (no one else has that), the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the 72-hour look-back feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels, features and add-ons, FuboTV is incredible value for the money. It’s our No. 1 recommendation for NFL and college football fans.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

NFL Channels Included: Fox, ESPN and NFL Network in Vidgo Core; NFL Redzone in Vidgo Plus. Fox is available in the Minneapolis market. You can check local channel availability on Vidgo here

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days) for Vidgo Core; $50 per month (up to $55 after 90 days) for Vidgo Plus

You can watch a live stream of Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 80+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s Plus package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch most Vikings games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

Vidgo Plus is the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network and NFL Redzone. It doesn’t come with CBS, but you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have every NFL channel other than NBC.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

NFL Channels Included: Fox and NBC in Sling Blue; ESPN in Sling Orange. Fox is available in Minneapolis, but NBC is not. You can check local channel availability on Sling TV here

Price: $30 per month for Sling Blue; $45 per month for Sling Orange+Blue

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NBC, ESPN and 45-plus other TV channels on Sling TV. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most Vikings games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

For fans in Minneapolis and select markets, the Sling Blue channel bundle is the cheapest way to watch Fox, which has 11 Vikings games in 2020. You also have the option to add ESPN (Sling Orange+Blue), and while it doesn’t have CBS, you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have the channels you need to watch all but one Vikings game.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Fox, CBS and NBC are available in Minneapolis and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Vikings game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a Vikings game this season: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 3 of them for the Vikings this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Vikings CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Vikings CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market Vikings games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, you can watch every Vikings game live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand Vikings games on the NFL app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

Vikings Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sun, Sep. 13 Packers 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Sep. 20 at Colts 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Sep. 27 Titans 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 4 at Texans 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 11 at Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Oct. 18 Falcons 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 25 BYE Sun, Nov. 1 at Packers 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 8 Lions 1 p.m. CBS Mon, Nov. 16 at Bears</td 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Nov. 22 Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 29 Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 6 Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 13 at Bucs 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 20 Bears 1 p.m. Fox Fri, Dec. 25 at Saints 4:30 p.m. Fox/NFL Network Sun, Jan. 3 at Lions 1 p.m. Fox

Vikings Preview 2020

Minnesota will be led once again by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had a solid year in 2019, throwing for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. The quarterback revealed in a recent interview what he has been working on in order to add an extra something to his game this season.

“Just trying to become more of an off-schedule player,” Cousins said. “When the opportunity presents itself, and there’s a chance to run or a chance to scramble or the chance to create a play of your own for a good reason, go make that play happen.”

Cousins will have the majority of his usual weapons, including Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, tight end Kyle Rudolph and top wideout Adam Thielen. With No. 2 receiver Stefon Diggs getting traded to the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings drafted LSU standout, Justin Jefferson to take his spot in the rotation. How well Cousins and Jefferson mesh remains to be seen, but it will be a critical aspect of the Vikings’ offense, and so far, the early word has been positive.

“He’s a natural receiver,” Cousins said about Jefferson. “All the things that we are going to ask of him that are difficult, to make the tough catch, to get open against tight coverage … doing those things come naturally to him.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer’s primary concern heading into the season? Cutting the penalties down. After Week 1 was in the books last year, the Vikes had amassed 11 penalties for losses of 100 yards, and he doesn’t want a repeat performance in that area. “We just need to get them cleaned up. Same thing with special teams. We’re going to have a lot of penalties coming there, as well,” Zimmer said.

Perhaps the biggest test for Minnesota this year will be how the Vikings look on defense. Minnesota lost five starters from last year’s unit to free agency, including Pro Bowlers Everson Griffen and Xavier Rhodes. Nose tackle Michael Pierce also opted out of the season due to concerns related to the coronavirus.

In order to combat some of these losses, the Vikings traded for one of the best pass rushers in the game: defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. They gave up 18.9 points a game last year, which was fifth in the league, and they were ranked 14th in total defense, so their unit was already solid. Together with defensive end Danielle Hunter, Minnesota now has two elite pass rushers in an NFC North loaded with them, and it’s quite possible their defense just got better despite losing a slew of talent.

The Vikings finished the 2019 season 10-6, and they made the playoffs, beating the Saints in their Wild Card matchup before falling to the 49ers in the Divisional Round. Minnesota still lost the NFC North, however, as the Packers finished 12-4. If they can stay healthy as a unit, the Vikings should be in the thick of it yet again in an always-competitive division.