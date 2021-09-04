How to Watch UW Huskies Football Without Cable

Washington enters the 2021-22 season rejuvenated and reloaded with their sights set on a Pac-12 title.

In 2021, Washington games will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Pac-12 Network.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Washington football game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Washington Football Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox 4K, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network regional channels (ABC and Fox are available live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Washington game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package plus “Sports Plus” add-on (130+ total channels). Both can be included in your free seven-day trial ($64.99 per month after that):

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Washington games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Washington Football Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network regional channels (ABC and Fox are available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Washington game with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10 ($55 per month after that):

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Washington games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Washington Football Channels Included: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (simulcasts ABC games), Fox, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network (Fox is available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Washington game with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Blue & Orange + Sports Extra” package (65+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $35 ($65 per month after that):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Washington games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Washington 2021 Season Preview

Jimmy Lake’s first season as the Washington skipper was anything but normal thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huskies went 3-1 and were ready to play in the Pac-12 title game before being pulled due to issues with the virus.

But with that behind Lake and the Huskies, they’re looking at starting fresh and making some noise as the No. 20 ranked team to open us the year. For Lake, he feels like every year the Huskies should be competing or the title.

“Every single year, we should be contending for the Pac-12 championship and going to a big bowl game,” Lake said. “That’s fair. That is fair. Anything less than that is unacceptable.

“I think we’re there right now; we’re already there,” Lake added. “We’ve won two of the last five Pac-12 championships. One of them we went to the College Football Playoff and the other we won the Pac-12 championship and we weren’t invited.”

The big early game Washington has on its schedule is against Michigan in Week 2 at The Big House.

“Yeah, no question it’s gonna be a hostile environment, but our players are excited,” Lake said of the . “Our staff is excited. We are excited for the opportunity. We know how football was snatched away from us last year and how grateful we are now just to have football. We are grateful now to come to work every single day and sit in the meeting room together, and go out to practice. And so, we can’t wait to go there and put on a show for our fans.

“Our fans are going to travel, our fans travel well, they’re going to be there, and we want to make the Husky nation proud. So it’s more excitement. It’s more excitement, we know there’s going to be some ups and downs, but we’re ready for the challenge.”

There was a competition for the starting quarterback spot and Dylan Morris came out the victor. Morris threw for 897 yards with six total touchdowns and three interceptions last season.

“Dylan Morris is our starter, so it sounds solidified to me,” Lake said. “Like I told you guys down in Los Angeles (for Pac-12 media days last week), everybody on our team who is a starter or a returning starter, if they decide to slip and not play as well and someone plays better than them — at corner, at left tackle, at center, at quarterback, at wide receiver, at linebacker, punter, kicker, every single position — if someone eventually plays better than them during training camp then they all have a chance to be replaced.”

Washington Schedule

Sat., Sept. 4 – vs. Montana

Sat., Sept. 11 – at Michigan

Sat., Sept. 18 – vs. Arkansas State

Sat. Sept. 25 – vs. California

Sat., Oct. 2 – at Oregon State

Sat. Oct. 16 – UCLA

Fri., Oct. 22 – at Arizona

Sat. Oct. 30 – at Stanford

Sat., Nov. 6 – vs. Oregon

Sat., Nov. 13 – vs. Oregon State

Sat., Nov. 20 – at Colorado

Fri., Nov. 26 – vs. Washington State

Fri., Dec. 3 – Pac-12 Championship Game (at Las Vegas)

Pac-12 Odds

USC +250

Oregon +350

Washington +500

Arizona State +500

UCLA +800

Utah +1200

Stanford +1600

Washington State +2000

Cal +3000

Colorado +4000

Oregon State +5000

Arizona +5000

