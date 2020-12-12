How to Watch Western Michigan vs Ball State Football 2020

Western Michigan looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season as it meets a streaking Ball State team on Saturday with a spot in the MAC title game on the line.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (Noon ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Western Michigan vs Ball State live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has live college football (select AAC, Big 12, Conference USA and Sun Belt games) and dozens of other sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Western Michigan vs Ball State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Western Michigan vs Ball State Preview

A spot in the MAC championship is on the line as Western Michigan and Ball State face off on Saturday. With both squads with one loss, the winner will take home the MAC West and schedule a matchup with Buffalo for the conference title.

Western Michigan was rolling until they ran into a speed bump last week against Eastern Michigan. The Broncos made it close late but ultimately fell to their in-state rival 53-52 in a high-scoring affair.

“We knew they were a good team coming into the game today, and they made a lot of big plays,” said Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester in his postgame press conference. “You can’t turn the ball over three times and expect to win and we didn’t make any stops on the defensive end either.”

The Broncos have scored 44.6 points per game this season and are averaging 477.4 yards of offense. Western Michigan is looking to get back to its winning ways as they face Ball State in the most important game of the season.

“Obviously disappointed in Saturday’s game; we have a ton to get better at,” Lester said during Monday’s videoconference with media. “We can’t turn the ball over — did that three times, made a huge difference in the game… We didn’t tackle well enough. We didn’t read our keys well enough. We didn’t fill holes well enough, and we made a couple of mistakes on offense by putting the ball on the ground, which is a recipe to get yourself beat, and we did.

“It was a great, great film to learn from, and so we that’s what we’ve been doing (Monday) morning — watching the film with the players, and now we’re turning the page as we speak. We literally just turned the page to Ball State and, and we’ll have a walkthrough and start inserting all our Ball State stuff (Monday night) so it’s exciting to be in a MAC West championship game on the last weekend of the year. I know a lot of teams wish they had a chance to be in it at this point, and we do, so we appreciate the opportunity, and we’re ready to get to work.”

Ball State dropped its opener against Miami-Ohio, but have won four straight since. Last week against Central Michigan was the first time one of the Cardinals’ wins was decided by more than one score.

“Nobody, by any means, feels like we’ve accomplished anything yet,” head coach Mike Neu said. “We’re just in a position to have one more opportunity here at home to get the job done. Our focus is to finish that deal.”

Ball State is a slight 1-point home favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 65.5 points.