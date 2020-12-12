Where to Watch Oklahoma State vs Wichita State Basketball 2020

The Wichita State Shockers basketball team will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday.

Oklahoma State vs Wichita State Preview

The Cowboys improved to 5-0 on Tuesday, edging the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 83-78 at home thanks in part to some late-game fireworks from freshman guard Cade Cunningham.

The early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft scored 13 points across the contest’s final 91 seconds, bringing his total to 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He had an inefficient first half, going 4-of-12 for 11 points and committing 3 of his 5 turnovers.

“Cade is one of the greatest players ever,” Oklahoma State freshman forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe told reporters after the victory, according to 247Sports. “He’s going to find a way.”

Moncrieffe came off the bench to score 15, second on the team, in just 19 minutes. He shot 6-of-9 from the field and grabbed 5 rebounds, 4 of which came on the offensive end.

“He’s a really, really talented kid,” Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton said of Moncrieffe, per 247Sports. “He’s fearless.”

The Golden Eagles were coming off an 85-80 road loss to Wichita State.

“I’ve got a lot of respect to this [Oral Roberts] program, they’ve got a good team,” Boynton said, per 247Sports. “We watched their game verse Wichita State. They’ve got some talent.”

The Shockers dropped to 1-1 their last time out, falling to the Missouri Tigers 72-62 at home on Sunday. Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne and sophomore forward Clarence Jackson scored 14 apiece to lead Wichita State.

Senior guard Alterique Gilbert added 13 points and dished a team-high 6 assists.

“We’re still learning how to play with each other and this is all just a learning experience for us,” Gilbert said, according to The Wichita Eagle. “We’ve got a great group of guys who will learn from this and we’ll pick it back up.”

The Shockers had to scrap three games earlier in the season after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 and others were deemed to have had close contact with them.

Junior guard Craig Porter, redshirt freshman forward Josaphat Bilau, freshman guard Chauncey Jenkins, and freshman forward Jaden Seymour were unavailable for the Mizzou tilt. All four, plus freshman guard Ricky Council, missed the win over Oral Roberts.

“Our guys just kept battling and that’s what I like about them,” Shockers interim head coach Isaac Brown said, per The Wichita Eagles. “We’ve got a lot of leaders in the locker room. A lot of guys stepped up.”

He added: “We can learn a lot from this game. That’s what the plan is going into the next practice is to learn from this loss.”