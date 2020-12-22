How to Watch Wichita State vs USF Basketball 2020

The USF Bulls basketball team will host the Wichita State Shockers in American Athletic Conference action on Tuesday at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL.

Wichita State vs South Florida Preview

The Shockers edged the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 69-65 on the road a week ago in their first AAC test of the year.

Three days later, they bested Division II’s Emporia State Hornets 73-57 at home to improve to 3-2 on the season. Wichita State led 45-26 at the midway break, and 11 Shockers logged more than 10 minutes.

“I thought we played a good 28 minutes tonight,” Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown said, according to The Wichita Eagle. “I thought the first half we got out of it what we wanted to get out of it. We wanted to work on our press, trapping the ball, getting matched up. And we wanted to get some young guys in the game and see what we had, and we were able to do that.”

Shockers forward Morris Udeze scored 18 points and collected 3 blocks, both team highs, and shot 7-of-7 from the field in just 14 minutes of action. The junior also committed a pair of fouls; on the season, he’s averaging 3.4 fouls in just 17.8 minutes per game.

“If I stay out of foul trouble, I feel like I can affect the game (more), and that’s what I’ve been working on,” Udeze said, per The Wichita Eagle. “I’m just trying not to foul, keep my hands up so I can have games like this all the time.”

The 5-2 Bulls are coming off consecutive narrow victories — they edged the Wofford Terriers 58-56 in Atlanta back on Dec. 12, then opened their AAC slate with a 74-71 road win over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday behind junior forward Alexis Yetna’s 16-point, 12-rebound effort.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulls haven’t played a home game in front of fans yet this season. USF plans to admit about 1,200 spectators into the roughly 10,000-capacity Yuengling Center for the clash with the Shockers.

“It’s going to be special, there’s no doubt about it,” Bulls head coach Brian Gregory said in a Monday conference call, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Everything you get to do, there’s a little added bonus to it this year because of everything that these players have been through.”

The team’s already had two games canceled due to coronavirus precautions.

“We’re trying to be as flexible as we can, not only with the schedule but with daily practices, different things like that,” Gregory said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “When you get the opportunity to play, you really want to take advantage of it.”