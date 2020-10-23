How to Watch Wisconsin Football Without Cable

Paul Chryst enters his sixth season as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers with a freshman quarterback and some key holes to fill.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but we know Wisconsin games will be televised on either ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN or Big Ten Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Wisconsin football game live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Wisconsin Football Preview 2020

The Badgers suffered a huge blow before their 2020 season even began when they lost quarterback Jack Coan, who is still out after having foot surgery in early October. Wisconsin will look to redshirt-freshman Graham Mertz, who will be taking over under center for Coan, at least until the senior signal caller is healthy again.

The early outlook on Mertz has been positive — just this week, he was throwing darts in practice, and he looked completely comfortable running the offense — so it will be interesting to see how he responds in his first start against the Fighting Illini. He’ll have returning tight end Jake Ferguson, along with senior receivers Jack Dunn and Kendric Pryor to throw to.

With star running back Jonathan Taylor gone, the Badgers face a different challenge on offense. Taylor was a one-of-a-kind talent, and Wisconsin doesn’t have anyone who can come close to filling his shoes. Thus, they will be rushing by committee this year, with Garrett Groshek, Nakia Watson, Isaac Guerendo, Julius Davis and four-star freshman Jalen Berger all likely to see time. Berger is the most intriguing among them, as he’s the highly-touted new kid on the block.

“We all know what J.T. brought to this team and to this program. But it can be different. It can look different, the names are different. But that’s why they’re here — they know they can contribute in a big way,” Chryst said, adding: “Certainly not trying to match what J.T. did, but we do have to get really good, consistent production out of that group,” Chryst said. “But I think all three can bring something to the table in that.”

On defense, the Badgers will miss the likes of Zack Baun and Chris Orr in the middle, but they have Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand returning, and they’ll be looking to sophomore Leo Chenal to start at inside linebacker. Chenal showed flashes his freshman season in 2019, but he missed three weeks due to a concussion. He’ll get the chance to take center stage this year.

Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said recently that he has liked what he has seen from his young secondary so far. Scott Nelson and Eric Burrell will be key for a Badgers defense that has lost a bit of speed over the middle of the field.

“I ask the safeties to do a lot,” Leonhard said. “They have to fill a lot of different roles in communication and I just like the entire group’s progressions and where they’re at in their careers, and some of those young guys I think it’s starting to click for them.”

The Badgers won the Big Ten West last year, and they have won at least 10 games in four of Chryst’s five seasons as head coach.